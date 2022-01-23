Although some areas around the country and throughout Kentucky have struggled to find high school basketball officials this season, the 3rd Region hasn’t been disrupted.
Following a 2020-21 season in which games could be postponed or canceled at a moment’s notice, 3rd Region assigning secretary David Pentecost said, this year has been much smoother from the officials’ side of things.
“We’ve been very fortunate that we haven’t had to cancel any games,” he said Friday night at the Sportscenter. “We’ve been close a few times, but our ADs — I can’t stress enough how great our ADs have been, working with me and checking with me, making sure they have officials available before rescheduling games. We’ve all been working together.
“We haven’t had to cancel any games, so that’s been a good thing. Games across the state, and even some close by in other regions, have been canceled because they don’t have enough officials.”
Although six or seven officials have had to drop out over the last month after testing positive for COVID-19, Pentecost said, he has around 78 referees to officiate games at the freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels, as well as 15 middle schools.
Darren Peveler, who worked Friday night’s girls game between Owensboro Catholic and Apollo, is in his 21st year as an official. The Owensboro native calls up to five games a week, in addition to his regular day job and working as a softball umpire in the spring.
“I’ve been through some wars,” he said, laughing. “I’ve blown a lot of calls, but I’ve made a lot of friends. The kids and the parents and the coaches — it’s what keeps me in it. I don’t need the money, but it’s the camaraderie.
“I’ll see them when they’re young and then when they come up. Then I see some out here tonight that have graduated and gone on and had kids that I referee now. I like it, not for the money, but for the people I know.”
Still, the job doesn’t come without its challenges.
“They know if I miss one, I’ll tell a coach or I’ll tell a player, ‘Hey, I blew that one. I had a bad angle, I’ll try better next time,’ ” Peveler said. “You always try to be honest. Sometimes they don’t see it that way, but that’s just part of it.”
One area where officials have struggled to bring in new referees or retain old ones, though, is handling unruly crowds.
“What I’ve been hearing is all these newer guys that are coming in, we can’t keep them because of the way the crowds act now,” Peveler said. “When I grew up back in the ‘80s and played, the respect level was different. The respect side is a little worse as the world goes and goes.”
Still, he added, it’s better than the alternative.
“It’s a lot better (than last year) with people in the crowd,” Peveler noted. “It makes it more of a game. If you have 20 people in the crowd, you’re always going to hear that one person who stands out. You can’t have rabbit ears. If somebody’s hollering in the Sportscenter, you’re going to hear it.”
With so many games to call, however, Pentecost knows they need to bring in and keep as many people as possible.
“You want to tell the young officials that it’s a way to stay involved in the game,” he said, “especially if you’re going to college or you’ve got a family. It’s a great way to pick up some extra income. The older officials, they just have the love of the game. We’re losing a lot of that. Not that the young ones don’t have it, but the passion that the older officials have, you see that dying and so you’re trying to keep that fire burning and also get some of these young ones that have potential, showing them how they can go and advance and move up.”
And, although other parts of the country have seen bizarre referee encounters — earlier this month, an official in Washington was assaulted by a fan during a game — Pentecost hasn’t seen anything too dangerous locally.
“I commend our ADs,” he said. “For the most part, at the high school level, they’ve done an outstanding job of having the presence there, maybe even just law enforcement or security there. Just their presence alone helps a lot.
“Overall, knock on wood, our fans have been pretty good. Nothing out of the ordinary. We haven’t had any fan ejections or anything, so it hasn’t been too bad. A lot of the credit goes to our schools and their staff for realizing that it’s a potential problem, but we’ve gotten ahead of it a little bit.”
