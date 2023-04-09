The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released its initial RPI and stat leaders for the high school softball season last week, and one thing remains clear: This area is loaded with talent again.
This should come as no surprise, especially given how competitive the 3rd Region can be.
Even as Daviess County seeks its fourth consecutive regional championship, other teams are looking to knock the Lady Panthers off of their perch. At the same time, however, DC is intent on keeping a firm grasp on its spot at the top.
Already this year, the Lady Panthers are off to an 8-1 start and are rated as the highest-performing team in the region with a .66039 RPI. With an offense led by power hitter Jessie Daniels — the senior is hitting .643 with 17 runs batted in and has already belted four home runs — and a pitching staff that ranks fifth in the state with a 0.86 earned-run average, DC is setting itself up for season-long success.
Senior Raylee Roby (1.01 ERA) and freshman Sophia Cain (0.79) are both rated in the top 20 in the state for pitching efficiency.
One of the region’s other threats will be Muhlenberg County, which fell 7-1 to DC on March 28 despite remaining in contention for most of the game. The Lady Mustangs are 7-3 and sit third in the region with a .58839 RPI, behind only DC and Butler County (.61605).
Eighth-grader Joshlynn Noe is pacing Muhlenberg County with a .525 batting average and five doubles, while Abry Carver has knocked in 12 runs. The Lady Mustangs feature a good mix of youth and experience, which should carry them far in 2023.
Hancock County, fourth in the region with a .58782 RPI, will be right there, as well.
The Lady Hornets, off to a 9-4 start, are led in the circle by junior star Lily Roberts, who’s second in the state with 126 strikeouts in 582/3 innings. She sports an 8-2 record and a 1.43 ERA. At the plate, Roberts (15 RBIs) and Ella Staples (.455, 17 RBIs) will provide the firepower for a team looking to break through onto the state tournament stage.
As always, Owensboro Catholic remains a threat. The Lady Aces, at 5-5 and sixth in the region with a .54655 RPI, struggled on their spring break trip to Florida, but the optimism is high within the program. Senior Brooke Hamilton remains the team’s ace in the circle and has tallied 80 strikeouts — 14th in the state — in 57 2/3 innings so far this season, with a 2.43 ERA. Catholic will have potential at the plate, but currently Ruth Jones (.529) and Hamilton (.400) are their top hitters.
Apollo, which is 3-5 and right behind Catholic in RPI (.53334), has won three games in a row and built some positive momentum on its spring break trip to Florida. The E-Gals are looking for a return to the state tournament for the first time since winning the 3rd Region in 2018.
Each season, Apollo only gets better as the year goes on.
Whitesville Trinity is 8-6 and sports a .51940 RPI, and feature several players ranked in the top 20 in Kentucky stat leaders.
The Lady Raiders have a knack for extra-base hits, with senior Abby Payne tied for first in the KHSAA with nine doubles and seventh-grader Sophie Hatfield tied for sixth with four triples. As a team, Trinity is tied for second with 12 triples.
Owensboro hasn’t yet found its footing at 3-8, but a bright spot has been K’Asia Palmer’s production at the plate. The senior is hitting .417 but is tied for 18th in the state with 19 RBIs. Addison Hill, a patient hitter, is tied for fourth with 11 walks.
The Lady Devils last played in a 24-9 rout of Caverna and will look to carry that momentum onward once they return from spring break.
Ohio County, meanwhile, is 6-5 with a team that has only one junior and four sophomores, and has shown that it can win games once the Lady Eagles become consistent.
McLean County won its opener but has since dropped seven straight contests and will aim to get back on track with plenty of games left to play.
Whether a team has dominated early or struggled, it’s still too early to draw any end-of-the-year conclusions. However, the numbers give an indication of where a team and its players must improve to make a march to a 3rd Region championship.
One thing is certain, though: It’s clear that this area — yet again — is loaded with talent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.