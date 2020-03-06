Owensboro High School will be selling tickets to the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament semifinals on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the OHS athletic office.
Any remaining tickets left after Friday will be sold on Saturday morning in the athletic office from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Chairback tickets are $8 and general admission is $6, by cash or check only.
The Red Devils will play in the second game on Saturday, which is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.