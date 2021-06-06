Due to rain in the forecast, the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals have been pushed to Monday.
Daviess County (29-6) will take on host Butler County (31-7) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Owensboro Catholic (21-13) against Hancock County (22-14) at 7:30 — all at Butler County High School in Morgantown.
DC, the 9th District champion, reached the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Meade Cunty on Saturday after Jessie Daniels and Millie Roberts each went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
Daviess County also got a three-hit, six-strikeout victory from pitcher Raylee Roby.
After the win, Lady Panthers coach John Biggs wanted his players to relax for a bit before getting mentally focused to face the Lady Bears.
“That’s just one down,” Biggs said. “We’ve got another opponent in Butler County, which had a great year. They have a girl in the circle (Aliceson Hunt) who had a great year. They’ve been hitting the ball well, so we just have to see.”
Though they get contributions throughout the lineup, the Lady Panthers are led by the slugging trio of Daniels (.482 batting average, 44 RBIs, 33 runs, 11 home runs), Abby Newman (.490, 33 runs, 23 RBIs, 17 doubles) and Roberts (.415, 44 RBIs, 41 runs, 11 home runs).
Defensively, DC surrenders just 2.3 runs per game, led by pitching duo Roby (13-3, 1.61 ERA, 154 strikeouts) and Greysee Whiteker (16-3, 1.28 ERA, 95 strikeouts).
“When we get everybody in that lineup contributing, that can be a pretty potent lineup,” Biggs said. “We feel like with our pitching staff and our defense, we can keep that (run) number pretty low.”
Butler County, which advanced to the semifinals with a 7-3 win against Ohio County, will counter with a group that includes plus-.400 hitters Olivia Austin (.427, 44 runs, 19 RBIs), Carley Jones (.446, 45 runs, 27 RBIs) and Autumn Proctor (.442, 46 RBIs, 36 runs).
Hunt and Madison Clark have batted in 36 and 35 runners, respectively, for the 12th District champion Lady Bears, and Hall is 27-7 in the circle, with a 1.91 ERA and 151 strikeouts.
The nightcap, which features 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic against 11th District champ Hancock County, is a rematch from the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game on April 14, in which Catholic left with a 4-2 victory.
The Lady Aces captured a 6-4 win over Muhlenberg County on Saturday, with Hannah Carter going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Hadley Phelps driving in three runs and clubbing a solo home run and Bailey Hamilton smashing a two-run shot. With all of the rain delays and uncertainty during the postseason thus far, OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps just wants his players to stay mentally engaged.
“The mindset’s got to be there,” Phelps said. “That’s what you keep stressing in the game and in the dugout — ‘Hey, your mindset’s got to be in the right place.’
“Don’t take pitches off, don’t take anything for granted and just half-swing. Don’t go for a ball and come back and regret it.”
Catholic enters the tournament semifinals led by Carter (.340, 33 RBIs, 14 runs), Camille Conkright (.337, 29 runs, 12 stolen bases), Bailey Hamilton (.448, 31 RBIs, 31 runs) and Brooke Hamilton (.340, 22 runs, 21 RBIs), among others.
The Lady Hornets, who advanced out of the first round with an 8-1 victory over Whitesville Trinity, are led at the plate by Ella Staples (.425, 40 RBIs, 12 runs).
In Hancock County’s tournament-opening win, Ella House drove in three RBIs with two hits and two runs, and Emma Lynn Higdon clubbed her first varsity home run. In the circle, Lily Roberts allowed just one run and six hits with six strikeouts and four walks in the complete-game victory.
“It was a good win for us,” Lady Hornets coach Dwayne Wroe said. “The first-round game, we get some of the nervousness out and some of the jitters out.
“Catholic is a solid program, and we’re going to have to show up ready to compete. That’s all we can do.”
