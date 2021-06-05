It took a little longer than expected, but matchups for the 3rd Region Softball Tournament are finally set.
After rainouts pushed the 9th District Tournament championship game to Friday afternoon, the draw for the region tournament was held late Friday night at Butler County High School in Morgantown.
Daviess County (28-6), the 9th District champion, will face 11th District runner-up Meade County (27-8) at noon, followed by 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (20-13) squaring off against 10th District victor Muhlenberg County (14-12) at 2 p.m.
Daviess County coach John Biggs expects his Lady Panthers to be ready, especially as they move on after winning their district’s regular-season and tournament titles.
“We’ve checked those two boxes,” he said. “At this point, it’s just a matter of doing what we do, put pressure on the defense, get good pitching out of the circle — I think our two pitchers (Raylee Roby and Greysee Whiteker) are as good as any in the state. We feel comfortable putting either one of them out there.”
According to Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps, the message to his squad following the 9th District Tournament championship game was to simply move forward.
“They’ve got to be able to clear it and go to that next-game mentality,” Phelps said. “It’s that next game that matters.
“They want to win (the district), but they’ve got to be able to get over it tonight and come play tomorrow.”
And, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the two district rivals to meet up again — this time with a region championship on the line.
“That was my message to the girls: Keep fighting, tomorrow’s a new day,” Phelps said. “’I know you wanted to win this game, but win two more games and you’ll get another shot at them. Because they’re going to be there.”
The first round of the region tournament opens at 10 a.m. with 12th District champion and host Butler County (30-7) taking on 10th District runner-up Ohio County (9-19), and it closes with 11th District winner Hancock County (21-14) facing 12th District runner-up Whitesville Trinity (14-16) at 4 p.m.
The tournament semifinals will be held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with the championship game slated for Monday at 6 p.m.
