It wasn’t difficult to see how much the start of the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament meant to players and their family and friends on Saturday.
The area around the Owensboro Tennis Complex, directly in front of Centre Court, was littered with participants and spectators alike throughout the warm and sunny morning and afternoon. Metal bleachers and folding lawn chairs provided seating around the nine courts, fans cheered as big plays were made, and numerous pop-up tents provided shade as teams gathered or rested between matches.
The first two rounds of the 3rd Region Tournament were completed Saturday, setting the stage for Monday’s quarterfinal and semifinal matchups. The championship round will be Tuesday afternoon.
The scene at OTC was a stark contrast to last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any hope of a spring season.
“It’s definitely nice,” said Owensboro High School junior Dylan Mather, the No. 1 seed in boys’ singles. “It’s one of my favorite times of the year. Without a spring season last year, something was missing. I love being out here.”
Mather moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hancock County’s Will Beckwith after receiving a first-round bye, and he knows mental focus will be crucial moving forward.
“That’s my No. 1 problem — I can go off into la-la land sometimes,” Mather admitted. “I know if I keep my head in the game and stay focused on myself, that I have a shot. ... Just trying to stay focused on one round at a time.”
For Apollo’s Mia Lampert, the No. 3 seed in girls’ singles, having a season after missing her junior campaign in 2020 was like a breath of fresh air.
“I was so thankful we could have a season this year,” she said. “If we didn’t have a senior season, I wouldn’t know what to do. I was very thankful for that.
“My sophomore year, I did kind of take it for granted a little bit, but I’ve learned to appreciate it. This is what I love to do.”
Lampert, who defeated Cloverport’s Carly Booty 6-2, 6-1 in the second round, has her sights set on reaching the KHSAA state tournament — especially after missing any opportunity to do so a season ago.
“I think I’ve put a lot of stress on myself, personally, because I really want to go to state — that’s my main goal,” she said. “I am a senior, so going to state has been a big thing for me. I’ve played consistently and it’s been exciting. There have been some rough spots, but nothing too bad.”
Muhlenberg County coach Renea Boggess called the last few months a “rollercoaster” but couldn’t have been more excited to be at the regional tournament.
“It’s awesome to be back out and having a season,” she said. “We normally don’t play on Saturdays, but it was a nice day, and being at Centre Court was different, but it’s nice out here. I think the spectators, as a whole, were just happy to see it again.”
Things got easier as the year progressed, though.
“As the season went on and some mandates were lifted, and masks outside were lifted, it really started to feel more normal at the tennis courts,” she said. “For the kids, it gave them some normalcy that they haven’t experienced in a long time.”
In order to have a season, though, teams had to make some concessions along the way. For example, instead of riding on a bus together — and building team chemistry that way — Owensboro Catholic’s players traveled to matches in separate vehicles.
Sometimes, OCHS coach Noel Clayton said, he didn’t even get to interact with some players at matches before they were already done and headed back home.
“I did miss out a little bit on the camaraderie of having the bus,” he said.
Still, Clayton added, the inconveniences of a coronavirus-influenced season were better than having no season at all.
“I think it’s really special that we’re playing, especially for the seniors,” he said. “Obviously, the seniors from last year didn’t get a chance, but I think it’s also been such a strange year. To get to come out here on a nice day and play tennis is good for them.”
In addition to Mather, other players still in contention in boys’ singles are Butler County’s Andrew Gill, No. 4 seed Maxton Cummings from Grayson County, Daviess County’s Parth Haria, Ohio County’s Jack Barton, Grayson County’s Owen Brown, third-seeded George Hulse from Daviess County, Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson and No. 2 seed Tucker Bradley from Meade County.
In girls’ singles, quarterfinal competitors will be Lampert, top-seeded Ella Cason from Catholic, Apollo’s Anna Hyland, No. 4 seed Anna Durbin from Hancock County, Grayson County’s Izzie Weedman, Meade County’s Reagan Kupper, Catholic’s Ella Grace Buckman and second-seeded Charly Hayden from DC.
Remaining boys’ doubles teams are Meade County’s top-seeded Peyton Johnston-Clay Dupin, Butler County’s Carson Miller-Brody Hunt, DC’s Andy Peeples-Frank Newton, Catholic’s Brett Conder-Tucker Ray, Muhlenberg County’s James Soderling-Heath Embry, Butler County’s Solomon Flener-Keagen Grubb, Meade County’s Ethan Medley-Van Littrell and No. 2 seed Camden Clark-Graham Sandefur from DC.
Girls’ doubles teams reaching the quarterfinals were No. 1 seed Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young from Catholic, Hancock County’s Allea Flake-Morgan Proctor, fourth-seeded Caitlyn Blandford-Lauren Clements from Apollo, Owensboro’s Caroline Smith-Alexa Salamah, DC’s Allessa Hall-Anastasia Kolomiyets, Muhlenberg County’s No. 3 seed Sarah-Cate Boggess-Baker Hardison, Grayson County’s Sami Woosley-Claire Elmore and Catholic’s second-seeded Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant.
