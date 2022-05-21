The 3rd Region Baseball Tournament could be full of surprises.
When the region tournament begins Saturday morning at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park, all four first-round contests will also be first-time contests this season.
The day’s action will begin with 10th District runner-up Muhlenberg County (11-19) facing 11th District champion Meade County (17-13) at 10 a.m. It will be their first matchup since 2017.
Fifth-ranked Owensboro Catholic (27-4), winner of the 9th District, will then take on 12th District runner-up Whitesville Trinity (8-19) at 1 p.m. They haven’t played each other since 2019.
Catholic, which has won 12 consecutive games, hasn’t taken much time off since capturing its third straight district crown.
“They seem pretty focused,” Aces coach Jody Hamilton said of his players. “I think they’re very positive and very focused.
“I think they’re ready. They’re a hardworking bunch, a veteran bunch, and I think we’re about as ready as possible to start.”
For Catholic, the goal entering the weekend is simple: Stay consistent.
“Just do what we’ve been doing,” Hamilton said. “We have to play defense, we have to throw strikes, and we have to do the things we need to do to get runners across the plate.”
The Aces will also look for their second straight trip to the state tournament — and Hamilton noted that as the ultimate goal.
“It’s a close-knit bunch,” he added. “They’ve accepted me and welcomed me into the program. Hopefully, we can get there again together.”
The 4 p.m. contest will be 12th District champion Edmonson County (17-12) playing 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (18-14). Breck won both of last season’s meetings, 6-2 and 15-5, but the two haven’t played since.
In the first-round finale, host and 9th District runner-up Apollo (20-13) is slated to take on 10th District victor Ohio County (16-13) at 7 p.m. The last meeting between the two resulted in an 11-7 Ohio win in the opening round of the 2021 regional tournament.
“They’re going to be scrappy and can play with anybody,” Apollo head coach Mason Head said of coach Ben Everley’s Eagles. “They can be playing the New York Yankees and they’ll show up to play. They typically have a lot of fight.”
The Apollo coaching staff simply wants its team to show up and play for one another.
“A belly full of fire and a heart full of love for the guys standing next to them,” Head said of his squad’s means for success. “... We’ve certainly had games this year where we’ve hit the cover off the ball, but then had games where we couldn’t hit it at all. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.
“If we’re able to step on the field and execute the gameplan and play our style of baseball, then there’s no more I can ask of our guys. Give it all they’ve got and let the chips fall where they may.”
Playing at home will be a luxury, Head added, but Apollo still has to perform in order to win.
“It’s our field and we’re used to it. It’s our place, but at the end of the day it’s the same field for us as it is for the other seven teams,” he said. “The field’s not going to give us a hop it’s not going to give somebody else. We’ve still got to show up ready to play.”
The tournament semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, followed by the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.