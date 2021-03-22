The Boys 3rd Region Basketball Tournament will get underway Monday night when Owensboro Catholic tips off against Meade County at 6 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
The Aces, the 9th District Tournament runners-up and defending region champions, will be looking for a bounce-back effort after falling in the district tournament title game last week. Still missing key players Brian Griffith, who was voted by coaches as the 9th District’s player of the year for the regular season, and Gray Weaver, Catholic will continue to lean on forward Ji Webb.
The 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 20 points and 9.5 rebounds per game over the Aces’ last two outings, while shooting 50% from the field. The Aces were without Webb in their 50-34 loss to Meade County on March 11.
“That’ll be a lift, no doubt,” said Catholic coach Tim Riley, whose squad enters the region tournament at 16-9.
The Aces have also gotten a lift in the last two games from junior forward Sam McFarland, who is scoring 14 points per game since the postseason began.
Meade County (9-10) is led by the senior trio of power forward Casey Turner (14.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg), point guard Canon Decker (11.6 ppg) and small forward Dylan Abell (9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
“They defend really well,” Riley said of the Green Wave. “They play really good man defense, they’ve got some guys who can space the floor, and a big (Turner) who can step out and make some shots. They create some matchup issues.
“Every year, they come down here and bring a good, solid team, and they will again this year.”
Monday night will cap off with Ohio County (12-10) against Grayson County (13-8) at 7:45.
Ohio County, which topped Grayson County 63-40 in the regular-season opener, is paced by senior Q’Daryius Jennings (14 ppg) and junior Josh Manning (11.5 ppg). The Cougars feature three juniors scoring double-figures: Keegan Sharp (14.8 ppg), River Blanton (12.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Chandler McCrady (12.3 ppg).
The first round continues into Tuesday, when 9th District winner Owensboro (11-5) meets Butler County (5-9) at 6 p.m.
The Red Devils and Bears met in the season opener — an 84-55 OHS win on Jan. 4 in Owensboro — but Red Devils coach Rod Drake knows both squads have evolved since then.
“At this point of the season, you just got to make sure you’re ready to play and know a little bit about your opponent,” he said. “It’s been a while since we played them. The last time we played, we had everybody and then from then on, we were scattered (from the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Owensboro, with a talented group that extends deep into the bench, is led by a pair of dynamic guards in sophomore Kenyata Carbon (19.4 ppg) and senior Amari Robinson-Wales (17.7 ppg).
“Everybody’s healthy, and everybody’s excited,” Drake said. “These young guys got a taste of it last year. They’re excited and ready to go.”
The Bears will counter with a group led by junior forward Solomon Flener (13.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and and junior guard Jagger Henderson (11.2 ppg).
The first round wraps up Tuesday night when 10th District winner Muhlenberg County (16-1) squares off against Hancock County (8-11).
The Mustangs enter on a 13-game winning streak, with their last loss coming in a 56-50 decision against Hopkinsville on Jan. 22. Muhlenberg County has excelled behind the leadership of senior guard duo Nash Divine (17.8 ppg) and Cole Vincent (11.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg).
The Hornets, meanwhile, feature four double-digit scorers in junior Devyn Powers (13.8 ppg), sophomore Kaleb Keown (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), junior Evan Ferry (11.1 ppg) and junior Ryan Ogle (10.4 ppg).
The tournament semifinals are set for Friday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with the championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m.
