The high school baseball landscape within the 3rd Region is wide open.
A little more than halfway through the 2023 campaign, no team has really separated itself from the pack — and, by extension, no team is out of the running, either.
Based on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Ratings percentage Index, meant to measure a team’s strength relative to other teams based on their schedule and results, Hancock County currently sits atop the regional leaderboard at .59509.
The Hornets are currently 11-4 and 7-1 against 3rd Region foes. They’ve strung together wins behind a defense that surrenders only 3.6 runs per game — spearheaded by a balanced pitching staff that ranks fifth in the state with a 1.90 earned-run average.
As good as Hancock County has been this season, there are several teams hot on their trail.
Apollo sports the second-best RPI in the region (.58842), and first-year Eagles coach Brandon Dennis has done a tremendous job keeping his team competitive. Apollo is 14-6 overall and 6-1 against region foes with a team that’s still learning to bring consistent effort each game.
By the end of the season, there shouldn’t be any surprise if the Eagles are right there in the running.
Owensboro Catholic isn’t far behind with a .58403 ERA, as the Aces sit at 12-6 overall and 5-2 in region play. Catholic is looking for its third consecutive regional title and the second under legendary coach Jody Hamilton.
The Aces lost a number of quality contributors from last year’s team but still returned enough pieces and younger players willing to step up and play crucial roles.
Fourth in the standings is Muhlenberg County (.57291), which is 12-7 and 4-3 in region under play first-year coach Greg Shelton. Eli DeBoar is tied for fifth in Kentucky with 10 doubles, while Kadin Ray is tied for second in triples with five — and both are quality examples of the opportunistic Mustangs.
Following Meade County (.55807) is Daviess County (.54447), which is 9-7 and 4-3 against regional opponents. The Panthers’ longest win streak this season is just three games, but they’ll look to string together more consistency down the stretch of the season.
Ohio County (.50770) is eighth in the regional standings with a 10-9 record and a 4-6 mark in 3rd Region play.
The Eagles won six matchups in a row earlier this season and three games in a row earlier this season, clearly showing they have the pieces to be competitive for the rest of the way.
Then there’s Owensboro (.49818), which is 8-9 overall but 6-4 within the region. The Red Devils, under second-year coach Jake Fiorella, are still learning to be competitive — and have certainly shown signs that they’re ready to take another step forward. OHS is still showing signs of growth each game.
McLean County (.48919) is another squad on the verge of taking off, especially as first-year coach Darren Lynam establishes his vision for the team. The Cougars’ latest win, a 5-4 walk-off victory over Muhlenberg County, was a step in the right direction as McLean’s first win over the Mustangs since 2010. McLean County is 8-9 and 3-6 against regional competition but appear on track for improvement.
Even the teams further down the standings — Butler County (.41567), Edmonson County (.41053), Grayson County (.40877) and Whitesville Trinity (.35589) — still have a shot, if they can put together a few wins over the last month of the season.
Every team in the 3rd Region has shown its positives this season, but each squad still has plenty of room for improvement.
As a result, the regional picture is wide open.
