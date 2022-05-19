The matchups for the upcoming 3rd Region Baseball Tournament are set following Wednesday night’s draw at Apollo High School.
The regional tournament will begin when Muhlenberg County (11-19) faces Meade County (17-13) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Park. Owensboro Catholic (27-4) will take on Whitesville Trinity (8-19) at 1 p.m., Edmonson County (17-12) will square off against Breckinridge County (18-14) at 4 p.m., and host Apollo (20-13) will close out the first round with a matchup against Ohio County (16-13) at 7 p.m.
The semifinals will be Monday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the championship game set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
According to first-year Catholic coach Jody Hamilton, the 9th District champion and fifth-ranked Aces are entering the postseason with a singular focus: Getting back to the KHSAA state tournament.
“We want to end up, definitely, in Lexington,” he said. “I think we’ve just got to stay the course, keep our focus and keep pitching well, and play a little bit better defense. You’re not going to win any championships without pitching and defense, so you’ve got to do both. Then, of course, you’ve got to have timely hitting.
“As long as we can do those things, then we’ll see how it goes.”
Hamilton previously led two other programs to state titles — West Jessamine in 2015 and Boyd County in 2001.
He doesn’t plan on letting the Aces get too comfortable with a few days off, either.
“We’ll practice hard,” he said. “... We’ll get back at it on Thursday and have a real brisk practice, where we’re doing a lot of running and swinging and playing defense.”
For 9th District runner-up Apollo, coach Mason Head said, the team’s mindset will be centered on shoring up a few deficiencies before returning to action.
“One of the things I enjoy most about coaching is how much you get to learn,” Head said. “Something that my guys are sometimes better at than me is a short memory. They do a good job about separation and moving on.
“We’ll get back to work, work on two or three things and see what we can do Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll eqrn a chance to play a couple more games on this field this year.”
