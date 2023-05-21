Following rainfall late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the entirety of the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament was moved to Sunday at Grayson County High School.
Daviess County (27-4) will open against Breckinridge County (16-11-1) at 10 a.m.; Ohio County (10-18) will face Butler County (22-5-1) at 12:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg County (16-9) will take on Edmonson County (16-10) at 3 p.m.; and Owensboro Catholic (21-11) will close out the day against Meade County (22-10-1) at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals are still scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Heading into the regional tournament, DC coach John Biggs noted how important keeping a normal routine would be for his players.
“We are creatures of habit,” he said, “so we’re going to try to keep things as normal as possible.
“They understand what’s at stake. Now, it’s one and done. There are some quality teams that are going to be at Grayson County, and there are multiple teams on any given night that can beat us.”
Biggs just wants to see his players bringing consistent effort and energy.
"We've got to bring our 'A' game, we've got to bring that energy.

"We addressed it: Maybe you're not having a good at-bat or maybe you made an error in the field, but you still have to have that positive enrgy for the tram. This team will surround you and pick you up and get the job done."
“We addressed it: Maybe you’re not having a good at-bat or maybe you made an error in the field, but you still have to have that positive enrgy for the tram. This team will surround you and pick you up and get the job done.”
According to Owensboro Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps, the postponement doesn’t change his team’s approach.
“It’s just something we’ve got to deal with,” he said. “We can’t control it, so it’s just another thing. I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage. We were able to get out on our field today, so it didn’t affect us as much as it may have affected somebody else.
“It seems like they were focused. The focus was there, and they understand what’s at stake right here. We’ve got to come out and play at a high level. If not, the season could be over immediately.”
Moving forward, Phelps added, he’s hopeful that the weather cooperates.
“I believe we should be fine there,” he said. “We know about what time we’re playing and everything going on, so we can get there and get to watch a couple games before we play.”
