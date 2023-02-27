OWESPTS-02-27-23 GIRLS REGIONAL ADVANCE dom pic

Above: Owensboro Catholic’s Aubrey Randolph, right, gets the tipoff over Owensboro’s A’Lyrica Hughes during the 9th District Tournament championship game on Thursday at Owensboro High School. Below: Owensboro Catholic’s Maddie Hayden (10) blocks out Owensboro’s Melia Moorman during a free throw in Thursday’s 9th District Tournament championship game at Owensboro High School.

 Photos by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

1st round starts Monday at Sportscenter

When the Girls 3rd Region Tournament tips off Monday at the Owensboro Sportscenter, Meade County will have its sights set on capturing a second consecutive regional title, while Owensboro Catholic looks for its first trip to state since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

