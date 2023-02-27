1st round starts Monday at Sportscenter
When the Girls 3rd Region Tournament tips off Monday at the Owensboro Sportscenter, Meade County will have its sights set on capturing a second consecutive regional title, while Owensboro Catholic looks for its first trip to state since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Both teams will be in action Monday night, beginning with Meade County (21-9) facing McLean County (7-22) at 6 p.m. and Owensboro Catholic (22-9) taking on Butler County (19-10) at 7:45 p.m.
For Catholic, it will be the first meeting against the Lady Bears since 2011.
The Lady Aces enter the regional tournament on a four-game winning streak, including a 52-43 win over Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament championship game on Thursday.
Led by junior guard Hailee Johnson (13 ppg, 4.7 rpg), sophomore guard Karmin Riley (10.7 ppg), sophomore forward Aubrey Randolph (10.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.8 spg) and a deep cast of contributors, Catholic is still looking to piece everything together in the postseason.
“I like how we’re playing,” coach Michael Robertson said. “Seven of the eight teams in this tournament have 19 or more wins, so it’s a loaded field. You’re going to have to bring it every single night. Hopefully we’re turning a corner and playing better.
“We’re still looking for that great game. We played really good the first half against Owensboro and then the second half, I felt like we kind of slacked. We got to continue to march forward and play our game. That’s what we’re worried about right now — we’re going to worry about the other teams, scout the other teams, but it’s more about us than it is about anybody else right now.”
Standing in Catholic’s way will be a first-round matchup with the Lady Bears, who are paced by senior wing Jenna Phelps (14.8, 6.6 rpg), junior guard Taylor Leach (8.7 ppg) and eighth-grade forward Ava Wilson (8 ppg, 6.5 rpg).
Meade County, led by sophomore guard Peyton Bradley (22.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), junior guard Paige Medley (12.6 ppg) and senior forward Katie Durbin (11 ppg), went 13-0 against regional opponents during the regular season — but the Lady Waves aren’t taking anything for granted in their repeat bid to the state tournament.
“You have to play well this time of year, regardless,” coach Dina Hackert said. “We like the draw. Obviously, it’s been a little bit of the chess match with the top (of the standings), and you can’t rule out anybody.
“At this time, you’ve got to be playing well. You cannot have an off night at the region level.”
Upset-minded McLean County enters after knocking off Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament before falling 40-35 to Muhlenberg County in the district title game. The Lady Cougars are led by senior forward Breanna Frailley (9 ppg, 7.7 rpg), junior guard Sarah Miller (7.6 ppg) and senior guard Kashlynn Rice (6.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
On the other side of the bracket, which begins Tuesday, Owensboro (19-10) and Muhlenberg County (19-10) highlight the schedule with their 7:45 p.m. matchup.
OHS, making its first regional tournament appearance since 2013, is led by junior guard A’Lyrica Hughes (14.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg), freshman guard Unique Carter-Swanagan (8.6 ppg) and senior guard CJ Paige (8 ppg).
“We didn’t play our game early in the district championship, and when we did play our game, good things happened,” said Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher. “Going back to the basics and doing everything that got us here and not try to do anything different because of the atmosphere or because of the setting or anything like that — just play our game.
“(Muhlenberg County is) playing well as of late, a Hall of Fame coach that has been here several times and has won a lot of these games — it’s going to be a great chance for us to go out and prove that we belong out there.”
The Lady Mustangs, who won the regular-season meeting with OHS 54-44 on Dec. 6, are powered by junior wing Brooklyn Stewart (18.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg), senior forward Sarah-Cate Boggess (9.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and senior guard Macy Fields (5.8 ppg), among others.
“We won seven out of our last nine, which is good,” MCHS coach Mike Harper said. “If we can just get everybody playing well offensively on the same night, we can maybe do some damage. But this team’s been great, they’ve been fun to coach, and we’ll see.
“Owensboro’s a good team. They’ve got a lot of athleticism, and they really get after you defensively.”
In the 6 p.m. game Tuesday, 12th District champion Edmonson County (22-7) will face 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (24-7).
Freshman center Cariann Williams (11.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and senior Annie Kiper (7.2 ppg) lead Edmonson, while Breck features a trio of top scorers in junior guard Caroline Lucas (16.8 ppg), sophomore center Kayleigh Huffines (11.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and freshman guard Elizabeth Grimes (9.7 ppg).
The tournament semifinals are set for Friday night, with the championship game on Sunday.
