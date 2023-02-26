The pairings for the 3rd Region Basketball Tournaments are set.
After the draw Saturday morning at the Sportscenter, teams know their path to reaching the KHSAA Sweet 16 in mid-March.
For the girls, who begin play Monday, the first round will feature 3rd Region defending champion and 11th District winner Meade County (21-9) opening against 10th District runner-up McLean County (7-22) at 6 p.m., followed by 9th District champion Owensboro Catholic (22-9) facing 12th District runner-up Butler County (19-10) at 7:45 p.m.
“I’ve personally never coached against Butler County, so that’s a new one,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We haven’t seen them in a long time, 10-plus years. We got a couple days to turn around — we play the first night — so the focus is on Butler County and trying to take care of business there. ... Everybody’s ready to go. It’s tournament time, win or go home.”
The first round continues Tuesday with the bottom half of the bracket, as 12th District champion Edmonson County (22-7) takes on 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (24-7) at 6 p.m. and 10th District winner Muhlenberg County (19-10) faces 9th District second-place Owensboro (19-10) at 7:45 p.m.
“When you make it this far, you’re just happy to be playing still,” Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. “You look at it one way, Meade and Catholic are on the same side, but at the same time, we’re playing a quality opponent, Owensboro, who just beat Catholic a month ago. There was no easy draw, I don’t think, at all. You just got to play whoever you play and see if you can win and move on. It’s all about surviving and advancing right now.”
The semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Friday, with the championship matchup at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
The boys tournament tips off Wednesday, beginning with 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (8-22) facing 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (11-17) at 6 p.m. and 12th District victor Edmonson County (18-12) squaring off against 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (26-5) at 7:45 p.m.
“When you get a draw and you don’t have to beat both (Ohio County and Owensboro), you have to think, ‘Well, that’s an OK draw,’ ” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “But the bottom line is anybody in this tournament is capable of beating us if we don’t play basketball.”
First-round action continues Thursday with 11th District champion Hancock County (18-11) facing 12th District second-place Butler County (21-10) at 6 p.m. and 9th District winner Owensboro (16-10) taking on 10th District runner-up Ohio County (23-8) at 7:45 p.m.
“You got to win three games anyway, so it doesn’t matter,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “The whole thing is we got to be ready. ... It’s an exciting time of year, so right now it’s all about maintenance. If you come in ready to play, good things will happen, so that’s where we’re at.”
The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., with the title game set for March 7 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.