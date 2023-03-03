Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic will have the chance to reach the Girls 3rd Region Basketball Tournament title game when the semifinals tip off Friday night at the Sportscenter, but it won’t be an easy task with a pair of regional powers standing in their way.
Owensboro Catholic (23-9) will face defending regional champion Meade County (22-9) at 6 p.m., followed by Owensboro (20-10) squaring off against Breckinridge County (25-8) at 7:45. The winner advances to Sunday’s title game, which is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
Catholic, winner of the 9th District, advanced with a 71-29 win over Butler County in the first round Monday. Hailee Johnson scored 16 points in the win, while Aubrey Randolph and Lauren Keelin added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Meade County, the 11th District champion, defeated McLean Count 75-40 in the opening round. The Lady Waves were led by Annabelle Babb and Peyton Bradley, who scored 16 points apiece. Katie Durbin added 15 points, and Mattie Clanton chipped in 11.
In their previous meeting this season, Meade County defeated the Lady Aces 59-42 on Feb. 6 at the Sportscenter. The Lady Waves trailed 24-23 at intermission but pulled away in the second half.
In the nightcap, Owensboro will look to keep its postseason run alive after Tuesday’s 48-36 win over Muhlenberg County — the Lady Devils’ first regional tournament win since 2007. OHS, the 9th District runner-up, was led by Chandler Worth’s 11 points in the defensive showdown.
Breckinridge County, which finished second in the 11th District, advanced with a 44-36 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday, led by Caroline Lucas (17 points) and Kayleigh Huffines (16 points, nine rebounds).
Earlier this season, Breckinridge County defeated OHS 53-39 on Feb. 6 in Owensboro.
Each team remaining is ranked as the top four in the 3rd Region’s RPI: Catholic (.61953), Meade County (.61855), Breckinridge County (.60343) and Owensboro (.57357).
