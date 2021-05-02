When Decker Renfrow steps on the baseball diamond, he’s never thinking too far ahead.
The standout sophomore, who also plays basketball and football for Daviess County High School, has found success with his one-day-at-a-time approach — and, as the leadoff batter for the Panthers, is steering the ship for his team.
“I’m really just trying to improve every single day,” Renfrow said. “Get as much work in as I can in the cages, staying after practice, just trying to win some ballgames.
“Everything I want to do, I want to come out on top. Who doesn’t?”
That attitude comes as no surprise to DCHS baseball coach Austin Clay.
“He’s the type of guy that wants to compete,” Clay said. “He’s used to being in high-pressure situations and having success.”
Through 16 games this season, Renfrow is hitting a team-high .467 with 28 hits, 18 runs scored and 11 runs batted in. He’s also hit four doubles and one triple, with eight stolen bases.
“Having him at the top of our lineup, the start he’s been off to has really been awesome,” Clay said. “His swing stays in the strike zone a really long time. He does a really good job of making contact against any type of pitcher.
“The type of athlete he is, he’s one of the more dominant athletes in the city, just from a speed standpoint. That really helps him out. Even when he mis-hits a baseball, it’s a pretty good shot if it’s on the ground, he’ll beat it out.”
Renfrow’s contributions aren’t just limited to offense, either.
“His outfield play for us has been unbelievable,” Clay added. “He’s the type of athlete that could easily be playing center field, but having Decker be able to play right field has been huge for us.”
All of this comes after a canceled spring season in 2020, in which Renfrow was hoping to gain valuable experience. Instead, he hadn’t seen live pitching since he was an eighth-grader.
Still, that hasn’t held back the 6-foot, 170-pounder.
“I knew he was definitely capable of having a pretty good year, but we didn’t really know what we were going to get,” Clay said. “Sometimes when guys make that jump to varsity, they struggle with consistency, but he’s been really good for us.”
Renfrow didn’t truly know what to expect, either — but he’s been excited with the direction his team is headed.
“It was kind of new,” he admitted. “I feel like we had a bunch of people moved into some new spots, but I feel like we’ve excelled. That’s motivating me to do well.
“I see us growing a lot this year. I feel like we have more room to grow, and everybody’s locked in and ready to win some ballgames.”
As for Renfrow’s individual performance, Clay simply wants to see him stay consistent.
“The biggest thing I’d like to see from him is just continue to do the little things,” he said. “He’s a good enough athlete that, if he does that, the other stuff will take care of itself. I’ve been really, really pleased with him so far.”
