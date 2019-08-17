Eli Wright has said he is transferring to Western Kentucky University.
That information started breaking Thursday night after John Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported Wright's commitment.
Wright is a former standout guard-wing who played at Apollo High School. He was the 2014 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year after his sophomore season at Apollo.
He was once a consensus 4-star recruit as a 6-foot-5, 190-pound, player who was skilled as a guard and could shoot the basketball.
Wright didn't play last season at St. John's because of NCAA transfer rules. He played two collegiate seasons at Mississippi State, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 64 career games.
Wright played three years at Apollo and was a reportedly a recruit then-WKU coach Ray Harper's staff wanted before Wright committed to Mississippi State.
He became a four-star prospect who played his final prep season with 22 Feet Academy in Greenville, S.C., and ranked 65th in the ESPN Top 100 in the Class of 2016. As a senior, he averaged 23.6 points per game.
During his junior season at Apollo, Wright averaged 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, earning all-state honors by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Wright reportedly held other offers out of high school from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.
He took a redshirt season at St. John's and still has two years of eligibility.
