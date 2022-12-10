Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator, according to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen.
Coen spent one season in his current role with the Rams after holding the same position for one season in Lexington.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who just signed with the Rams two days prior, praised Coen for helping prepare him on short notice for Thursday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield went on to lead a 98-yard game-winning drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in a 17-16 win after the Rams trailed 16-3 with just over three minutes to play.
Prior to guiding the Wildcats’ offense last season, Coen spent three years with the Rams under Sean McVay from 2018-20 as assistant wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.
In his first season as offensive coordinator, Coen completely reimagined the Kentucky offense.
Quarterback Will Levis, a transfer from Penn State, completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 376 yards and nine scores. His 2021 season ranked fourth all-time at UK in terms of total touchdowns (34) and sixth in total offense (3,202 yards).
His 2,826 passing yards and 24 scoring strikes are the most by a UK quarterback since Mike Hartline in 2010. Levis also became just the seventh player in school history to account for 3,000 total yards in a season.
Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson set new single-season school records for both receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,134) to go along with seven receiving touchdowns.
Having already broken tight end James Whalen’s single-season mark for receptions in the season finale vs. Louisville, Robinson became the first Wildcat with 100 receptions in Kentucky’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, where he also set UK bowl records for both catches (10) and receiving yards (170) on his way to being named Citrus Bowl MVP and to USA Today’s All-Bowl Team.
Robinson, who recorded six 100-yard receiving games that season, including three of 160 yards or more and also had zero drops on 31 targets of 20 or more yards, was Pro Football Focus’s top-graded wideout in the SEC and third-highest graded receiver in Power 5.
Junior running back Chris Rodriguez was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press after rushing for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns. His 1,379 yards ranks fifth on the school’s single-season rushing list.
Rodriguez carried the ball 20 times for 107 yards and scored both of Kentucky’s touchdowns in the Citrus Bowl, marking his fifth straight and ninth 100-yard rushing game of the season, breaking a school record.
The Wildcats’ 6.41 yards per play in 2021 is the second-highest average in school history and its 5.23 yards per rush was the third-highest.
Head coach Mark Stoops created two openings on the coaching staff by parting ways with running backs coach and co-special teams coach John Settle as well as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. Those two vacancies have now been filled by Jay Boulware and Coen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.