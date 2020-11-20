The last three weeks may have been a blessing in disguise for the Apollo High School football team.
The Eagles (4-3) used the time off to rest players who were dealing with nagging injuries at the end of the regular season, and first-year coach John Edge is hopeful the respite will pay off as his team heads into the postseason.
Apollo is set to square off against McCracken County (4-2) in Paducah, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m., in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs.
“We’re excited,” Edge said. “The kids are excited. They’ve been working pretty hard the last two weeks. We’re just trying to get better and get healed up for Friday.
“That’s more important than anything else — when your horses are getting close to 100%, that’s what you want. You want them ready to go this time of year.”
The idle time has also helped the Eagles schematically, Edge added, especially since the team’s preseason spring training schedule was cut short.
“We didn’t get much of a spring — no one else did, either — but that’s when we install our offense and get the defense where it needs to go,” Edge said. “This gave us two weeks of preseason we would’ve liked to have had before the first game. We went into it like that.”
Apollo is seeking a bounce-back effort after a 45-21 loss to McCracken County on Sept. 25.
The Mustangs, who last played Oct. 23, will look to quarterback Pryor Lamb (833 yards, 12 TDs, four interceptions) and Hunter Bradley (875 yards, 11 TDs) to shake off the rust after coronavirus concern wiped out three of their last four outings.
“I think the biggest thing you have to do with them is you got to take away the big plays,” Edge said. “They can big-play you. They do a good job of that. Our focus this week has been staying in shape and executing, and if you do that, you’ve got a great chance of winning.”
Apollo, meanwhile, will continue to lean on the tandem of senior quarterback Damian Lovinsky and senior running back Harold Patterson, who have combined to rush for 1,624 yards and 14 touchdowns behind the Eagles’ massive offensive line.
“It’s playoff time,” Edge said. “You don’t change up everything, you dance with who brought you. That’s all you have to do — make sure they’re ready to play.”
