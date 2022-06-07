Owensboro’s Claire Reynolds shot an 80 and was victorious in a playoff to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event on a rain-shortened Monday at Windridge Country Club.
Other female division winners included Guston’s Maggie Blair (90, 13-15, 18 holes); Henderson’s Ainsley Dalton (53, 13-15, 9 holes); Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (42, 11-12, 9 holes); Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos (25, 9-10, 6 holes); and Hardinsburg’s Adley Cox (21, 8-under, 3 holes).
Hawesville’s Dec Lewko shot a 35 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division.
Other male division victors were Henderson’s Jake Hayden (40, 13-15, 18 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (40, 13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (47, 11-12, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Will Burden (25, 9-10, 6 holes); and Owensboro’s John Carson Malone (16, 8-under, 3 holes).
