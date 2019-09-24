Rich history and tradition

Owensboro High School is one of the few football programs in Kentucky that has won 750 games. It reached that milestone Friday night with a 55-17 win at Daviess County.
Owensboro is one of the winningest programs in state history. The teams above OHS on the all-time win list is a who's who of Kentucky high school football powers.
Male, Highlands, Mayfield, Danville, Paducah Tilghman and St. Xavier are the only schools above OHS on the all-time Kentucky wins list.
OHS is near the national top 50 all-time wins list as well.
"A couple of us coaches made a point in pregame that only 50 other schools in the country have a win total like us," said Nick Locher, running backs coach and head coach of the OHS freshman team.
Locher had a unique connection to the 750th win because he was also a key part of the 700th win in OHS history.
He was the quarterback for the 2014 OHS team that reached the Class 4-A state championship game, losing a heartbreaker to Highlands, 49-42.
"To me, it was a big deal. I was already a part of win 700 and to be back and be a part of the staff for another monumental win at 750 was a big deal for me," Locher said. "I was excited going into the game, not only to be a part of it but for the kids, too, because I knew what it means to get a monumental win like that."
OHS head coach Jay Fallin talked about that connection on Twitter on Saturday.
"Coach Locher had a helmet on for win # 700 (8/22/14 vs DC) and last night had on a headset for win # 750. The Tradition of Excellence continues! On to 800!" the tweet read.
Locher is one of several former Devils who are now assistant coaches with the team.
"We have a great culture of former players who know what it means, and in the sense that's something they're always going to remember, five years from now, or however many years from now, when 800 comes up they're going to be able to say they were a part of 750," Locher said.
Fallin and the staff have tried to make sure Red Devil players have a full appreciation of what has been accomplished over the years by the football program. OHS has won a handful of state championships and has also been a state finalist across different classifications.
The Red Devils and their coaches talked about winning No. 750 more as game time against DC got closer. OHS also locked up the City-County championship with the win.
"There was a lot on the line, it meant a lot to us," Fallin said. "When you play football at Owensboro High School, the tradition of excellence means something to us. At least, we try to instill that in our kids. Getting to be a part of that tradition and etch your legacy on that tradition is something that matters to our kids because so many are second- or third-generation (OHS) football players."
There are seasons, including this one, where current players had fathers, brothers, cousins or uncles who played for OHS.
"They want to be able to say to their kids and grandkids 50 years from now, 'When I was a junior or senior at Owensboro High School, we beat Daviess County, and it was the 750th win in program history,' " Fallin said. "Then, hopefully, four or five years from now when we win number 800, these guys will be sitting in the stands cheering on the next group of Red Devils. That's how the tradition moves forward. That does matter to us, definitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.