The University of Kentucky might have had a chance to be around for the Final Four this weekend.
When it played well on the way to a 25-6 “final” record, the Wildcats looked like a Final Four-caliber team for John Calipari.
UK also looked like a so-so team to some this season. It often had to dig out of a hole. UK didn’t know how to finish teams off, didn’t know how to hold a lead.
Losing to Evansville in November stayed with a lot of BBN and UK observers for a long time.
The Wildcats had stretches of this season where they played like one of the top teams in the country. They were on a significant roll before being upset by Tennessee in the last game of the season at Rupp Arena.
UK had the talent, the offensive prowess and the ability to guard. When focused, UK could play at a level where it had a good chance to slug through two weekends of the NCAA Tournament.
UK was two teams in one this season. Until the end of January, UK looked like it could’ve gone out in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. It also had grown enough to be capable of reaching the Final Four this weekend.
Instead, we can only look back to the top 10 important moments of this prematurely finished season.
1-Nick Richards becoming a force
The biggest key overriding what UK might have been able to do this season rested with Richards.
He was going to be a 7-foot junior, and he needed to become a serious inside threat for the Wildcats to be anything better than average.
Richards went to work in the offseason, and he was finally able to match up those results with actual positive performance on the court.
He didn’t start well, fouling out of the opener against Michigan State, but Richards then scored in double figures in seven of UK’s next nine games. He also put up five double-doubles in that stretch.
Richards became a go-to option for UK offensively, and he was a constant shot-blocking threat.
He finished with averages of 14 points, 7.8 rebounds a game along with 66 blocked shots. His 64.4% shooting from the field was fourth best in the country.
It became apparent if Richards didn’t play well, UK usually lost.
It was nice to see that Richards had finally gotten himself where he was that important of a player for the Wildcats.
2-Immanuel Quickley emerging as a scorer
Nobody knew what UK would get out of Quickley, a 6-3 sophomore who needed to find the best way to produce points after his first season.
Quickley was the first guard off the bench as Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey were the starters early, then Quickley became the third starting guard.
Quickley became the most clutch performer for the Wildcats, putting together an impressive list of second-half scoring outbursts.
He scored in double figures in 20 straight games, the best stretch by a Wildcat since Malik Monk’s 30 games in 2016-17. Quickley averaged 18.6 points with 50 3-pointers on 47.2% shooting from 3 during the run.
Quickley seemed at his best away from Rupp Arena, averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with 29 3-pointers (on 59.2% shooting) in road games.
3-Evansville
That one name set the UK basketball world on its ear during the evening of Nov. 12, 2019.
UK had just become the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, and it might have thought ‘oh, isn’t that little team in purple nice’ but within a couple of hours the Wildcats got a firm lesson in respecting your opponent.
UE escaped Rupp Arena with a 67-64 win orchestrated by coach Walter McCarty, a big part of the 1996 UK national champions, and carried out perfectly by his overmatched squad.
As Calipari said, UE smelled it could win and it finished the game.
That loss became so embedded in college basketball’s psyche that Calipari went on about it during a postgame media conference in late February.
4-Tennessee at Rupp Arena
This was another game where UK was looking for a nice, strong finish in its last showing of the season in Rupp Arena.
Tennessee was not a very good team, but it had picked up a little momentum down the stretch, so most figured the Wildcats would send their fans home happy.
Instead, there was a lot of hand wringing from the members of BBN that left Rupp that evening after seeing UT win going away, 81-73.
UK gave up a 51-34 lead in the second half, it was outrebounded by 11 in the second half, and it was ripped for 27 points by UT’s John Fulkerson.
A team that doesn’t play physical will not advance in the postseason, Calipari said afterward.
This was also the game where Hagans and Richards had a couple of “discussions” on the floor late in the game, and Hagans also was doing some talking with Calipari on the bench in the waning moments.
5-Kentucky recovery at Florida
As bad as UK was in the second half against UT, it put together its grittiest second half of the season a week later at Florida.
The general feeling going into this game was UK would be dealing with a 2-game losing streak heading to the SEC Tournament. Nobody felt the Wildcats would win at Florida.
The Gators were indeed in command in the second half, up 18 points with 11:55 left. A few minutes later, Quickley fouled out for just the second time of his UK career.
Hagans didn’t make the trip because of personal reasons.
Calipari called Richards out at halftime, and the junior responded with 17 points in the second half. Keion Brooks, Nate Sestina and Maxey all got a lot done in the second half, allowing UK to escape with a 71-70 win.
6-Kentucky started to figure out its three-guard look
Hagans was the main point guard and Maxey was the top shooting guard for half of the season for UK. Yet, the deeper into the regular season UK went, the more Calipari liked using a three-guard lineup, especially once Quickley became a tougher scorer.
UK began using Hagans, Maxey and Quickley as starters after it lost at South Carolina on Jan. 15th. Only twice over the next 15 games did that trio not start. UK only lost twice in that stretch — at Auburn and to Tennessee.
Having three guards on the floor opened up driving possibilities for UK, it allowed the Wildcats to push the ball up the floor, and it gave them a third strong defensive player on the perimeter.
7-Ashton Hagans having doubts
Hagans’ play down the stretch of the season lost its edge, with the sophomore guard turning the ball over more over the last 15 games of the season. He had five turnovers or more six times in that stretch, which caused some worry for him and the coaching staff.
Hagans did keep distributing the ball effectively. He had at least three assists in each of those 15 games and was often around six or seven assists in a game.
Matters boiled over in the late stages of the Tennessee loss, when Richards and Hagans appeared to be talking on the floor about passing the ball when the big man was open.
Hagans then didn’t make the trip to Florida. The media never got the chance to talk with Hagans again, since the season ended before UK’s first game in the SEC Tournament.
8-EJ Montgomery learning importance of hustle
For Kentucky to have true dominance inside, it needed the 6-10 sophomore to be more aggressive. Montgomery still looked for that extra gear well into the season, but he at least picked up on the need to be more of a hustle player.
Over the last few regular-season games, Montgomery was on the floor a lot, trying to corral loose basketballs or working more for rebounds.
He made some progress overall during the season. Montgomery had the game-winning tip-in with 11 seconds left in the 18-point comeback win at Florida. He also posted 10 rebounds against Texas A&M, his second double-figure rebounding game of the season, to go along with eight points
9-Losses in Las Vegas
UK definitely wanted to leave what happened in Vegas in the glitter city because it took two losses in late December. Most observers expected a split at the least when UK went to Vegas to play Utah and Ohio State in showcase games.
Ohio State figured to be a significant challenge, but most expected the Wildcats to handle Utah.
Utah built a 17-point second half lead before facing a huge UK comeback which fell three points short in a 69-66 loss.
Three days later, UK fell 71-65 to Ohio State. UK bounced back from the Vegas trip with a 78-70 win over Louisville in Rupp Arena.
10-Finding its stride in February
UK wasn’t overpowering in the SEC portion of the season, but it was good enough to go 15-2 in January and February.
The Wildcats looked like they had figured some things out and put an eight-game winning streak together in February. When other Calipari teams had done similar transformations, good things usually happened in the NCAA Tournament.
UK had found some good balance, with Quickley scoring 16 points a game to lead the team, then Richards and Maxey each pitching in 14 points a game, and Hagans putting up 11.5 points a game.
The UT loss threw off UK’s momentum, but the Wildcats were resilient enough to win a very tough game in Florida.
UK appeared poised to make a March run that might have lasted into April.
Then there was no run to make at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.