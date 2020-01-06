Junior has come up big for Cats in2 straight games
Nick Richards has dominated the last two games for the University of Kentucky.
It's no coincidence that Richards being a force has translated into a couple of big wins for the Wildcats.
Richards put together a stupendous first half in UK's 71-59 win over Missouri on Saturday in its SEC opener.
The 6-foot-11 junior scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the opening half, his best scoring half of his career. He previously scored 15 in the second half against Fort Wayne during a career 25-point, 15-rebound outing on Nov. 22, 2017.
That production against Fort Wayne was one of a handful of false starts for Richards during his time in Lexington.
Richards finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots against Missouri.
"Nick played really well, his first half was incredible," Richards' teammate Nick Sestina said. "He squared up in the post, shot jump shots, rebounded the ball very well, ran up and down the court. He did a lot of stuff people really don't pay a lot of attention to; when he ran the floor, he opened it up for our guards to drive off of him, and his offense was going."
Kentucky was actually running its offense through Richards to a degree.
The junior took the majority of the shots in the first half for UK. No Wildcat other than Richards scored until the 10:05 mark of the first half.
It wasn't all catching lobs at the rim or getting putbacks. Richards made jump shots, and he even converted a bit of a clunky Euro step jumper.
His teammates gave Richards a passing grade in the locker room after the game.
"They didn't know I have that in my bag," Richards said, smiling.
Richards put up his sixth double-double of the season in the Missouri game and seventh of his career. He had one double-double in his first 74 career games, now has six in 13 games this season.
UK is 9-0 this season when he scores in double figures and 6-0 when he gets double-digit rebounds.
Richards had a week to think about his production in a huge 78-70 win over Louisville a week ago Saturday. He put up 13
points, 10 rebounds and drew 11 fouls. Richards scored seven straight in overtime for the Wildcats.
Richards being consistent could be a major lift for UK over the next couple of months.
He was asked if it was important for him to have two big games in a row to show his consistency has improved.
"I thought it was vital for us to come out and get a win," Richards said after Missouri.
If there was a down point in the game for Richards it was how he handled a late-game dust-up with Missouri post player Jeremiah Tilmon, which resulted in a double technical foul on Richards and Tilmon. Richards fouled out of the game even though he didn't have a foul in the first half.
Included in those five fouls was a double technical whistled on him and Missouri's Tilmon.
"I kind of let myself get into a little bit of a battle with the other players," Richards said. "That wasn't really smart of me to go back and forth with them. I should have just kept on playing my game. I could have had more points and more rebounds. I could have helped my team get even a bigger lead."
UK coach John Calipari said handling those situations, where opponents will try to get more physical with Richards as his game has improved, is something the junior will figure out.
"So if I'm watching our game and I'm a coach of another team, would you stick in a bad player and say grab his shorts, push him a little bit?" Calipari said. "Wouldn't you? You'd put in a bad player and push him and shove him, and he pushes back and double technicals, and all of a sudden he'll get out of the game. He doesn't have the composure because he's never been this guy. Now he's this guy, you have a different responsibility."
Sestina has plenty of experience being a physical player inside.
"A chippy game is a lot of fun but you can't let that get in your head," Sestina said. "He's starting to get things going, he gets other guys going. The momentum kind of shifts through the team, when Nick gets going somebody else will get going."
