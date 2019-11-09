LEXINGTON
If Nick Richards needs any votes for a coach's Player of the Year award, he can give a call straight to AW Hamilton.
The Eastern Kentucky basketball coach was in hyperbole mode when asked about Richards' performance for the University of Kentucky against EKU on Friday night.
"If he plays like that, Kentucky is probably going to win the national championship, that's what I think," Hamilton said.
That came after Richards went for 21 points and10 rebounds, hitting 10-of-11 shots from the floor and blocking four shots. UK overwhelmed Eastern Kentucky 91-49 in what was a confidence building session for Richards that ran over 40 game minutes of basketball.
That was the first double-double for Richards since Nov. 22, 2017. He had 25 points and 15 boards against IPFW that night.
Certainly, Richards has had a couple of Novembers to remember during his UK basketball career.
The Richards Project has been an often frustrating, yet heart-felt thing to watch during his two plus years at UK.
Richards has long passed the eye test with a 6-foot-11 frame and plenty of athletic ability.
He is arguably one of the most likable UK players over the last five or so years of John Calipari's run at UK. He's the kind of guy fans can root for, and Calipari has openly done so many times over the last two seasons.
Calipari kept Richards in the starting lineup last year when there was no reason to stay with the post player.
The UK coach wants Richards to succeed. Calipari wants Richards to want to succeed as badly as the coach does.
The want-to is there for Richards, I believe. He has worked, but the translation from practice floor to Rupp Arena floor has often been lacking.
It's been the other months during the season, and usually a lot of time after Christmas, that have been so confounding for Richards, Calipari and the others who want to see the UK big man succeed.
Calipari knows he needs something from the guys in the paint this season, and he knows at some point Richards has to break out of the shell he's been stuck in since he got to UK.
This was one of those games where Richards would have plenty of minutes to work with. EJ Montgomery wouldn't be available, so there was time for Richards to work.
Maybe Richards has enough awareness that he needs to get going. Maybe he could just easily dominate smaller EKU.
Whatever the cause or whether it was a combination of things, but Richards did a fine job building his confidence, and keeping alive Calipari's seemingly unshakable faith in him.
Richards has been around going on three years now, he's increased his basketball knowledge significantly. He's also gotten himself in the best shape of his career.
He's trying to do the simple things that he's capable of doing. Richards isn't overstating anyhing.
"Everybody on this team has their role," Richards said. "Me, Nate (Sestina), EJ, our role is to be in the post, getting easy buckets as much as possible in the paint."
Richards had the jump hook down against EKU, and he got a couple of lob dunks in. He's worked a lot on finding the best spot for the jump hook to work.
Calipari claims he hasn't been big on any pep talks for Richards. Do the work, get a lot better, that's been Calipari's simple formula.
"You look at him now, how about how he pays pick-and-roll defense?" Calipari asked. "How he's moving his feet. How he's running the floor. He's still not getting balls that we need, he's getting some balls jerked from him, but this is our second game. So I'm proud of him."
Sestina also had a double-double for Kentucky with 12 points, 11 rebounds. Sestina has a front-row spot on the floor to see how Richards is playing right now, going up against his fellow big man in practice every day.
"The dude is playing through the roof right now," Sestina said. "His confidence is really high, he's making shots, he's blocking shots. He gets a hand in the passing lane, he gets a finger on the ball to block a shot, or just sprints the floor."
Sestina was asked if he agreed with Hamilton's comment about Richards being a key for a UK national championship.
"I'm not looking too far ahead in terms of games," Sestina said, "but if Nick plays the way he did tonight, he has such a high motor, I think we'll be fine."
Yes, UK will be in real good shape if Richards can have more memorable games than in just November.
