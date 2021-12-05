Leah Richardson scored a game-high 18 points to lift the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team to a 71-57 conference victory over Findlay on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Richardson knocked down 6-of-9 shot attempts, all from beyond the arc, as the Panthers (5-3, 2-0 in G-MAC) claimed their second consecutive victory.
“We need Leah, she’s like an unsung hero,” Wesleyan co-head coach Nicole Nieman said afterward. “She does a lot of really quiet things, but she does a lot of really quiet things really well.
“She’s someone that you’re cheering for every day. She’s been doing this for a really long time for us, so for her to be able to have a reward today with all of the work that she’s put in, that’s a great thing.”
Findlay (2-4, 1-1) jumped out to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers weren’t down for long.
Emma Johnson connected on 4-of-5 foul shots to open the second quarter, and Shiya Hoosier’s 3-pointer put KWC ahead 22-18 with 8:29 until halftime. Johnson’s 3 gave the Panthers a 33-25 advantage with 37 seconds left in the period before Findlay closed the gap to five points at intermission.
Back-to-back 3s from Emma Leis and Richardson pushed KWC to a 49-37 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter, but the Oilers closed the frame on a 7-0 run.
Corina Conley, Tahlia Walton and Richardson scored six points apiece in the fourth quarter to help Wesleyan build a double-digit lead and hold on for the victory.
The Panthers shot 35.7% from the field, including 15-of-38 from 3-point range (39.5%), and converted 16-of-19 free throws (84.2%) with 16 turnovers. KWC recorded assists on 19 of 20 made baskets — with only five of those makes coming from within the 3-point arc.
Johnson and Cali Nolot both finished with 10 points for KWC, while Walton hauled in eight rebounds and dished six assists.
Sydney Kin finished with 17 points and nine boards for the Oilers, who shot 38% from the field, only 3-of-15 from distance (20%) and 16-of-22 at the foul line (72.7%) with 22 turnovers.
“What I liked about today is we battled,” said Nieman, whose team claimed a 25-17 edge in points off turnovers. “I felt like we’ve been trying to battle for what our identity is going to be. Who are we going to be? In the tough times, how are we going to compete?
“I felt like today, we finally figured that out. We can’t wait for 3s to go in, we can’t wait for a big charge or whatever — we’ve got to be able to go do those little things that make us better.”
KWC returns to action Thursday with a road conference game at Walsh.
FINDLAY 18 10 16 13 — 57
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 15 18 16 22 — 71
Findlay (57) — Kin 17, Ellis 12, Hoying 12, Schweiger 7, Bellman 5, Landin 3, Simon 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — L. Richardson 18, Johnson 10, Nolot 10, Conley 9, Walton 8, Barga 5, Hoosier 5, Leis 3, McDonald 3.
