Senior Shane Riley scored on a 48-yard run and Carter Hoagland kicked what proved to be the game-winning extra-point with 1:37 remaining as Daviess County rallied past visiting Warren East 28-27 in a high school football game at Reid Stadium.
The Panthers will play at Henderson County in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs next Friday.
Daviess County also got scoring passes of 22 and 57 yards from quarterback Joe Humphreys to freshman wide receiver Decker Renfrow.
Humphreys also scored on a 12-yard run.
Warren East had two extra-point attempts blocked by DC's opportunistic defense.
Riley led the Panthers (5-5) with 80 yards rushing on 12 attempts, and Humphreys was 11-of-16 through the air for a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 30 yards on three carries and scored a TD.
Renfrow made five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Warren East (5-5) visits Allen County-Scottsville in the first round of the Class 4-A playoffs next Friday.
McLEAN COUNTY 68, WEBSTER COUNTY 29
The host Cougars rushed for 487 yards and 10 touchdowns, closing out the regular season with runaway conquest of the overmatched Trojans.
Landen Capps rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns to pace McLean County (6-4), which plays host to Hancock County next Friday in the opening round of the Class 2-A playoffs.
The Cougars also got big games from Lucas Mauzy (99 yards, touchdown) and Peyton Caraway (71 yards, touchdown). Also scoring for McLean were Connor Baldwin, Houston Bolton (94-yard kickoff return), Matthew Miller and Preston Morris.
Defensively, the Cougars' Brady Dame intercepted two passes, and McLean limited Webster County to 106 yards on the ground. The Trojans picked up 166 through the air.
McLean County, which also passed for 28 yards, rolled up 515 yards of total offense.
Webster County (3-7) visits Paducah Tilghman next week in the Class 3-A playoffs.
MUHLENBERG CO. 56, BALLARD MEMORIAL 14
The Mustangs bounced back from a 41-point home loss to district rival Graves County by pounding the visiting Bombers at Mustangs Stadium in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County (4-6) will challenge Owensboro in the first-round of the Class 5-A playoffs next Friday at Rash Stadium.
Ballard Memorial, which closed out the regular season at 1-9, did not qualify for the Class 2-A playoffs.
OHIO COUNTY 62, BUTLER COUNTY 28
The Eagles, who did not qualify for this year's Class 5-A playoffs, closed out their season with a lopsided victory at Bears Stadium in Morgantown.
Ohio County ends its season at 4-6.
Butler County, which did not qualify for this year's Class 2-A, closed out its season at 1-9.
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 16, HANCOCK COUNTY 14
The Fighting Tigers posted a narrow victory over the arch-rival Hornets at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Hancock County, which fell to 3-7, will take on McLean County in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs next Friday in Calhoun.
Breckinridge County, which failed to qualify for the Class 5-A playoffs, wrapped up its season at 6-4.
