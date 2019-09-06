Shane Riley waited a long time for his opportunity to be a significant factor in the Daviess County High School football program, but once he got it, he ran with it -- literally.
A senior who waited his turn behind talented, more experienced players, Riley is making the most of his role as the Panthers featured running back in 2019 -- averaging 144.5 yards rushing in the team's first two games.
"I came into the season just wanting to lead with my actions and to show that hard works pays off," Riley said. "Last year's seniors put in a lot of hard work during the season, but also during the offseason, and that's something I picked up on."
So, Riley ran the sprint events for Daviess County's track team, and he hit the weight room enough to add 15 pounds of muscle onto his 5-foot-10 frame -- bringing him to 205 pounds this season.
"I feel bigger and stronger, but I also feel faster," said Riley, who has run 11.1 for the 100-meter dash, which is just two-tenths of a second off the school record of 10.9. He's also been clocked at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.
"Also, I feel like I've really improved in terms of my vision, being able to find holes -- I see that better now. It comes with gaining more experience. The more I've played, the more comfortable I've become."
Riley got his first opportunity as a junior last fall, when senior star Landon Newman was sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury after six games.
In DC's 49-18 victory at Muhlenberg County, Riley responded to the call by gaining 100 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.
For the season, he gained 247 yards on 47 carries and scored four TDs.
"Shane showed his promise as a running back last season, and he's just carried it over into this season," DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said. "His mentality was very strong coming into this season -- he came in with high expectations for himself.
"He's ready for the spotlight -- it's his time to shine."
Riley proved it immediately.
In this year's season-opener at Central Hardin, he gained 136 yards on 28 carries and scored the Panthers' lone touchdown in a 49-10 loss. Last week against City-County rival Owensboro Catholic, Riley gained 153 yards on 18 carries and scored two TDs.
"He's learning to be patient and let the offensive line work," Brannon noted. "He still hits the holes hard, but he waits a little bit for the play to develop first, and that's made a big difference.
"Plus, he's put in the hard work necessary to put him in position to carry the load for us -- and he's responded by doing just that."
Now, Riley is hoping to be one of the senior leader that helps drive the rebuilding Panthers to success this fall.
"I just want to be one of the seniors the younger players look to, just the way I used to look to the older players for leadership," Riley said. "The key for us is to keep working and keep gaining experience, and I believe the confidence and success will follow if we stay with it.
"As for me, I just want to do everything I can to help us win."
