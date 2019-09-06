Owensboro High School enjoyed a stellar season in 2018, reaching the KHSAA Class 5-A Region 1 championship game, but a 45-32 setback to City-County rival Owensboro Catholic left a bitter taste for the Red Devils.
OHS will try to avenge that loss and bounce back from last week's 10-8 defeat at the hands of Evansville Central when the unbeaten Aces come calling to Rash Stadium on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and a big crowd, as usual, is expected for this ever-intriguing matchup.
"Drew Hartz is a very talented quarterback, and he has some really good weapons around him," Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said of the Aces' senior standout. "Across the board, they have a talented group of receivers.
"Defensively, in general, we have to be in the passing lanes and communicate well with each other on their pass routes. We need to get some pressure up front, play hard, and just run to the football."
The Red Devils (1-1) had opportunities to win late against Evansville Central, but were unable to come up with the big score.
"We just couldn't finish against a very good, very solid defensive football team," Fallin said. "We have to do a better job of executing on offense.
"We've got some youth and inexperience at some critical positions, but we'll continue to improve, we'll continue to get better each week."
Junior Ethan Avery stepped up for the Red Devils' ground attack, rushing for 99 yards on 24 carries and scoring the team's only touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Avery did most of his damage after intermission -- with 91 yards.
Owensboro finished with 249 yards of total offense, 176 of which came in the second half. Junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt wound up 11-of-27 for 130 yards with two interceptions.
For the Red Devils to win tonight, their stout defense will need to be at its best against the highly prolific Hartz, who through two games has completed 63-of-80 passes (.788) for 666 yards and nine touchdowns, with zero interceptions.
The Aces (2-0) are coming off a workmanlike 36-18 win at Daviess County -- a game which showcased the talents of senior Hagan Edge, who caught nine passes for 105 yards and finished with five touchdowns overall.
"He carried us is what he did," Owensboro Catholic second-year head coach Jason Morris said of Edge. "He stepped up and carried us on a night when we needed someone to do it."
Morris fully knows, however, that winning tonight will be a significant challenge.
"We'll have to play a really good game to win this one, no doubt," Morris said. "Rash Stadium is tough environment with a lot of tradition and we understand that we have our work cut out for us.
"We didn't have a very good week of practice leading into the DC game, and I thought it showed. We just need to get back to the basics of football, the fundamentals -- blocking, tackling, and catching passes.
"We've got to clean up some dropped passes. It's a lack of concentration and we just need to be sharper, really, in all areas of the game."
Morris, meanwhile, is impressed with the OHS defensive unit, which limited Evansville Central to only 212 yards of total offense and one touchdown.
"When you watch Owensboro on film, it becomes apparent that they play outstanding team defense," Morris said. "It's hard to pick out any of their players on that side of the football to attack -- they all play their roles within their scheme very well.
"Owensboro's defense is very good."
• Two years ago, Owensboro defeated Owensboro Catholic 42-17 at Rash Stadium. The Aces will be shooting for their first victory at Rash since 2011, when they posted a 27-23 win over the Red Devils.
Log In
