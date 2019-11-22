The Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn River City Roundup is a new basketball event that will be played in Owensboro to help raise money for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
The five-game boys' basketball showcase between schools from Owensboro-Daviess County and southern Indiana will be Dec. 14 at the Sportscenter.
A group of 3rd Region basketball people have ties to both the starting of the Hall of Fame and its ongoing efforts to enhance and grow the facility in Elizabethtown. Some of those people, along with coaches, athletic directors and administrators from here and Indiana, were at a press conference Thursday at the Sportscenter.
"I was part of the team raising money for the hall of fame," said Steve Winkler, chief executive officer of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, and a former basketball coach. "Myself, Mike Polio, Wayne Chapman started about two years ago. It's really been very successful. We also needed to promote the hall of fame and basketball in Kentucky. A lot of money came from the 3rd Region."
Brad Stanley, a former school administrator and basketball coach, is in charge of putting the Roundup together.
"We feel like we've got some great matchups," Stanley said.
The first game on Saturday, Dec. 14, will have Owensboro High School taking on Castle (Ind.) at 11 a.m. Ohio County and Evansville Central (Ind.) play at 1 p.m. Owensboro Catholic faces John Hardin at 3 p.m. Apollo and Forest Park (Ind.) will play at 5 p.m. Daviess County and Tell City (Ind.) will finish the games at 7 p.m.
Both Rod Drake from OHS and Neil Hayden from DC like the idea of playing in a showcase.
"I do, especially early in the season, and you get to play somebody different," Drake said.
"I love it, especially if you can do it locally," Hayden said. "We've got all the Owensboro schools, makes a great thing to advertise and the guys get excited about it."
Longtime former high school coach Curtis Turley has been part of the organizing forces from the start. Among his many coaching stops in Kentucky were some years at Daviess County in the early 2000s.
"I think the basketball hall of fame is something we should've had 50 years ago," Turley said. "Indiana started theirs back in the '70s. We're trying to play catch-up to Indiana. We're proud of what's been accomplished in a short time. There's a lot of people who don't know we have a hall of fame."
Getting the word out about the Hall of Fame is a definite side advantage of playing this Roundup.
"I feel like we've been a secret and I want that secret to get out," said Greg Purpus the chief operating officer for the KHSB Hall of Fame.
Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn both went to Apollo High School and are major supporters of the Hall of Fame.
