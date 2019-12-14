Five boys' high school basketball games are on tap foday at the Sportscenter with the inaugural Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn River City Roundup.
The games -- matching teams from Kentucky and Indiana -- begin at 11 a.m. when defending 3rd Region champion Owensboro takes on Castle.
Other games include Ohio County vs. Evansville Central (1 p.m.), Owensboro Catholic vs. John Hardin (3 p.m.), Apollo vs. Forest Park (5 p.m.), and Daviess County vs. Tell City (7 p.m.).
All tickets are general admission, and will be sold at the gate the day of the game only. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and children under school age will be admitted free. Tickets are good for all games.
The event is being held to raise money for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Since the KHSBHF was established in 2011 in Elizabethtown over 100 girls' basketball players and coaches have been inducted, including Rex Chapman (Apollo), Cliff Hagan, Kenny Higgs, Jerry Thruston and Bobby Watson (Owensboro), Bobby Rascoe and Curtis Turley (Daviess County), Johnny Oldham (Hartford), Corky Withrow (Central City), and Butch Beard (Breckinridge County).
