Too many missed opportunities cost the Owensboro RiverDawgs, allowing the Dubois County Bombers to roll away with a 15-1 seven-inning victory in the first game of a best-of-three first-round playoff series Friday night at Chautauqua Park's Independence Field.
The series now moves to League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana, Saturday, with a third game set for Sunday in Owensboro, if necessary.
"We walked 10 and made four big errors," RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr. said. "I don't care who you are and who you're playing, if you do that, you're not winning.
"We walked too many and made too many errors at the wrong time."
Dubois County (21-18) opened scoring in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Matt Ellis, but Owensboro (23-15) had an immediate response. Singles by Kirk Liebert and Bailey Falkenstein set up an RBI single by Ian Ellis, but a double play moments later ended the inning.
As it turned out, that was the RiverDawgs' only score of the night.
The Bombers added to their lead with two runs in the third and another in the fourth before a six-run fifth inning set the tone for the remainder of the contest. Dubois County plated all six runs following a dropped third strike that would've ended the inning with no damage done. Instead, the Bombers scored on a passed ball, a two-run single by Benji Brokemond, an RBI single by Chase Hug and an RBI fielder's choice by Tyler Van Pelt.
All of a sudden, the RiverDawgs were down 10-1.
Five more runs across the sixth and seventh innings ended the game early.
"That makes it pretty tough," Evans remarked. "It was one of those nights. We'll see if we can bounce back tomorrow."
Brokemond led the Bombers' 13-hit attack, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs. Tyler Best finished 2-for-3 with three runs, with Ellis and Van Pelt driving in two runs apiece.
Ian Ellis paced the RiverDawgs, going 2-for-3 and an RBI. Additional hits came from Liebert, Falkenstein, Michael Wymann, Tarron Lawson, and Jacob White.
The message from Owensboro's coaching staff after the game was simple.
"It's one of those things where we'll know tomorrow," Evans said. "We just asked them, 'Are you ready to battle and try to win six games, or are you just ready to get home? I can't do it for you, the coaching staff can't do it -- you just have to decide if you're happy with the season you had or if you want to show up and win some games.' We'll find out."
According to Evans, his team's success depends entirely on his players' mental approach to Saturday's contest.
"If we throw strikes and make the routine plays, we'll be OK," he said. "We swung the bat well, we hit a lot of balls on the nose. We got unlucky on a couple where we hit it right at people.
"It's up to them if they want to show up tomorrow and what kind of effort they want to give."
DUBOIS COUNTY|102-161-4 -- 15-13-0
OWENSBORO|100-000-0 -- 1-7-2
WP-Queener. LP-Ellis. 2B-Brokemond 2 (DC), Ellis (O). 3B-Best (DC). HR-McMay (DC).
