The Owensboro RiverDawgs kept one of the Ohio Valley League’s most prolific teams at bay and got timely hits Tuesday night, as they edged the visiting Full Count Rhythm 3-2 at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
RiverDawgs starting pitcher Westin Stutzman struck out eight batters and walked two, giving up just one earned run and three hits in 71/3 innings of work. Reliever Logan King surrendered one hit and struck out a batter in relief, and Drake Hamil picked up the save with one strikeout in the final inning.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Westin Stutzman,” Owensboro manager Vic Evans Jr. said afterward. “He threw one heck of a game.
“Then King comes in and does his job, and Drake comes in and closes the door tonight. It was a phenomenal game.”
The Rhythm (27-11), which entered Tuesday with the best record in the OVL, opened scoring in the top of the second inning when Carlos Lara reached safely with an error and scored two batters later on another Owensboro miscue — its third of the frame.
The RiverDawgs (20-18) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting an RBI base hits by Paul Coumoulos and Cole Gober. Owensboro added to its lead in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Hayden Hirschvogel, bringing home Bailey Falkenstein for his second run of the game.
“The pitcher we faced was really good, and we found a way to get 10 hits,” Evans said of Rhythm starter Dalton Kendrick, who recorded 12 strikeouts on the mound. “We got some big, clutch hits from Bailey and Paul there in the middle (of the lineup). They were huge.
“Our guys do a good job of just grinding and grinding. If you told me, with the stuff that Kendrick had, that we were going to get 10 hits, I would’ve said you were crazy. We found a way.”
Full Count threatened in the eighth, however, loading the bases with just one out on the board. An RBI base hit by Harrison Travis brought the Rhythm within 3-2, but King recorded a strikeout and forced a line out to end the inning. Hamil retired the side in order in the ninth to seal the win.
Offensively, Coumoulos went 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace Owensboro, while Falkenstein finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs.
With just a week remaining in the regular season, Evans acknowledged how crucial Tuesday’s win could be as the RiverDawgs battle to reach the playoffs. Owensboro, which has won nine of its last 12 outings, sits four games out of the OVL North division lead with six games left in the regular season.
“We’re fighting to make sure we stay out of that play-in game,” he said. “So every win we can put on the board is big. It’s just important for us to go out and keep playing well.
“We feel like we’re good enough, and if we play well, we can play with anybody. We showed that the last two weeks. Everybody we’re putting in the lineup is doing their job.”
The RiverDawgs play again Wednesday when they host the Fulton Railroaders at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve got three home games left,” Evans added. “We want people to come out and have a good time and watch some really good baseball for these last few games.”
FULL COUNT 010 000 010 — 2 4 0
OWENSBORO 000 201 00x — 3 10 4
WP-Stutzman. LP-Kendrick. SV-Hamil. 2B-Coumoulos, Pinkert (O).
OVL ALL-STAR VOTING NOW OPENThe Ohio Valley League is accepting fan voting for its 2021 All-Star Game, with ballots being accepted on the league’s website through Sunday.
Owensboro’s Noah Cantleberry is eligible as a closing pitcher, along with Paul Coumoulos at designated hitter.
“Get on the website and vote for the hometown guys,” Evans said. “Let’s see if we can get these guys to the All-Star game.”
