Dubois County struck for six runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to defeat defending Ohio Valley League champion Owensboro 14-4 Saturday night in Huntingburg, Indiana -- sweeping the best-of-three first-round series and eliminating the RiverDawgs from title contention.
Dubois County leadoff batter Benji Brokemond drove in four runs, with Chase hug, Tyler Best and Zuriel Collins each driving in a pair of runs.
Brokemond, Hug, Bryson McNay, Matt Joslin and Marcus Hill scored two runs each for the Bombers, who pounded out 10 hits.
Chase Rudy earned the pitching victory.
The RiverDawgs were limited to only seven hits. Bailey Falkenstein and Kyle Hogwood each went 2-for-3 for Owensboro, which got RBIs from Josh Bennett, Tarron Lawson and Hogwood.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
LYON COUNTY 13, OWENSBORO POST 9 BOMBERS 3
Drew Cooper homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lift Lyon County to the American Legion Baseball State Championship with a 13-3 victory over Owensboro on Saturday night in Eddyville.
Lyon County led 5-0 through four innings, but Owensboro scored three times in the top of the fifth inning. Lyon County, however, answered with four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away.
Tucker Hagan went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Bombers, who also got RBIs from Jordan Tolle and Ethan Gibson.
The Bombers were limited to five hits in the contest.
Owensboro would have needed to defeat Lyon County twice on Saturday to win the state championship.
FRIDAY'S LATE RESULT
OWENSBORO POST 9 BOMBERS 15, ASHLAND 12
Ethan Cartwright drove in six runs and Hagan went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as the Bombers outslugged Ashland in the finals of the losers' bracket in the American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Eddyville.
Ashland scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but Owensboro came back to score 11 in the bottom of the first.
Daylin Crabtree went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Bombers, who also got two hits and two runs scored from Brennon Williams. Tommy Clark scored three runs and Griffin Haire scored twice.
Corey Gibson was credited with the win in relief.
The Bombers won despite committing five errors.
