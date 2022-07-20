RiverDawgs gamer

Owensboro RiverDawgs’ Myles Beale gets ready to tag out Muhlenberg County’s Kevin Sosa at second base as he tries to steal on catcher Johnathan Lawson during their baseball game on Tuesday at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro RiverDawgs battled back from a two-run deficit, but late scores by the Muhlenberg County Stallions led to a 6-2 loss in the Ohio Valley League regular-season finale Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.

The RiverDawgs (10-29) trailed 2-0 following a pair of runs by the Stallions (19-20) in the fourth inning but answered back with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth. However, another Muhlenberg County score in the seventh and a trio of runs in the eighth led to the game’s final margin.

