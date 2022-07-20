The Owensboro RiverDawgs battled back from a two-run deficit, but late scores by the Muhlenberg County Stallions led to a 6-2 loss in the Ohio Valley League regular-season finale Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
The RiverDawgs (10-29) trailed 2-0 following a pair of runs by the Stallions (19-20) in the fourth inning but answered back with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth. However, another Muhlenberg County score in the seventh and a trio of runs in the eighth led to the game’s final margin.
“We played well,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said afterward. “We threw seven or eight different guys. We’ve got our play-in game tomorrow, so we didn’t want to use anybody. We got some guys playing different positions. I thought we played well.
“As normal, we had shots in the middle of the game there to take the lead and just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it, but I was happy with it.”
Owensboro will travel to face the Louisville Jockeys on Wednesday, with a victory leading to a second play-in situation at Muhlenberg County. Another win by the RiverDawgs would put them into the best-of-three round of the playoffs.
“That’s one great thing about the playoffs,” Evans said. “Everybody makes the playoffs. Everybody starts at 0-0 tomorrow, and you just go and give it your best shot.”
Brennon Williams drove in a run and later scored in the fourth to give the Stallions the early lead.
Myles Beale helped even things up for Owensboro in the fifth, clubbing an RBI triple and then later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Nichols.
Camden Fisher clubbed a solo home run in the top of the seventh to break the stalemate, and a three-run homer by Kail Hill in the eighth capped off the game’s scoring. Hill went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Williams scored twice to pace the Stallions.
Despite the RiverDawgs’ record, Evans is still proud of the way his players have approached each game — and, he added, they’re still alive for the postseason.
“They’ve played all year long, they’ve fought all year long,” Evans said. “It’s been a season that we’ve struggled, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.
“We had some pitchers that didn’t get here and had some things on the pitching front that made it really tough. When you’re playing 40 games in 47 days and you’re down four or five pitchers, it makes it really hard. But we’ll go and give it our best shot in the play-in game and see if we can make a run.”
MUHLENBERG CO. 000 200 130 — 6 10 0
OWENSBORO 000 020 000 — 2 7 1
WP-Webb. LP-Gilbert. 2B-McCarley (O), Goins, Massingale (M). 3B-Beale (O). HR-Fisher, Hill (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.