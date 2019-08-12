The Owensboro RiverDawgs had a very good finish to their summer this weekend.
They ended their run in the Bluegrass World Series on Saturday with a 7-4 loss to the Louisville Stars at Louisville's Slugger Field.
That pro team included former Owensboro-area stars Brad Wilkerson, Justin Marks and Neil Holland.
Marks got the pitching win for the Louisville Stars. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three. Holland recorded the last two outs to earn the save for the Stars.
It was a good time for RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr., who had competed against Wilkerson and coached against Marks and Holland when they were in high school.
"Marks came over a couple of times, we ran into Brad, he threw to a couple of hitters," Evans said. "It made me realize how old I'm getting. It was good to say hello, tell some stories and have a good time."
The RiverDawgs went 0-3 in the Bluegrass World Series, dropping a couple of games to OVL-type teams, but the overall experience of getting to play at Slugger Field for the summer collegiate league team was very positive.
"Our boys had an absolute blast," Evans said. "They enjoyed it for what it was, they played in an unbelievable ballpark. A lot of those guys we saw, they watched growing up on TV. Just the camaraderie, some of those former major league guys taking time out. Micah Owings pitched for the Reds, he came over and talked to one of our pitchers, saw something he was doing on the mound that he could help with. He took the time to search him out. Just invaluable stuff.
"There was probably 200 years of major league experience coming out of that other dugout."
Some of the RiverDawgs pitchers talked about facing the former pros and how they could foul off pitch after pitch, waiting to get something to hit.
Owensboro's batters enjoyed the chance to go up against former professional pitchers, too.
"Some of their pitchers, these guys may not have their best fastball anymore, but when they throw a slider or changeup, they can get people out," Evans said. "That was really good for our guys, seeing Jason Motte or Scott Downs, most of them it's the only chance they'll get to face a major league pitcher.
"We were pleasantly surprised with how we played. We said let's enjoy the moment, just go have fun, play the game like when you were a little kid. Some of them, 25 years from now, they will talk about they got to play against Johnny Damon."
The RiverDawgs finished the season 23-14 and lost in the opening round of the OVL playoffs.
