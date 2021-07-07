The Owensboro RiverDawgs found an early offensive rhythm Tuesday night, and starting pitcher Brice Stuteville kept the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions at bay to help his team capture a 4-2 Ohio Valley League baseball victory at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
The RiverDawgs, who snapped a four-game losing skid, struck in the first frame when PJ Barry reached safely with a fielding error, stole second, advanced to third on a base hit by Paul Coumoulos and finally stole home for a 1-0 lead. Two more runs in the third inning — David Jeffers got on with a double and later stole home, followed by an RBI double by Ben Clark that scored Coumoulos — had Owensboro (12-15) out to an early three-run advantage.
“When you struggle scoring runs for about a week, it’s nice to get on the board early and let your pitchers go out and work,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr. said. “Our pitchers have had such a fine tightrope they’ve had to walk because we haven’t swung it very well. Tonight, we got some runs early that allowed (Stuteville) to work a little bit, and it was nice to get that win.”
Stuteville allowed just one earned run while scattering four hits. He struck out three batters and walked five in 71/3 innings.
The Stallions (13-13) plated a run in the fifth inning on Mason Lundgrin’s RBI single, but the RiverDawgs responded in the bottom of the frame when Cole Gober drove in Coumoulos, who led off with a double.
Muhlenberg County cut the deficit to two runs on an RBI ground out by Lundgrin in the seventh, but the RiverDawgs were able to close out the win from there.
Owensboro relief pitcher Noah Cantleberry struck out a batter and walked one in 2/3 innings, followed by Ethan Cernahous earning the save with a strikeout in the scoreless ninth.
“I thought our pitching staff did really well tonight, everybody we put out there,” Evans said. “Brice gave us 72/3, really good. Noah came in, did his job. Then Ethan goes out there and closes it down.
“All in all, it was a really nice team win — something we needed.”
Coumoulos and Gober finished with two hits apiece to pace Owensboro, which also got doubles from Tucker Hagan and Kail Hill.
“From top to bottom, I thought we had better at-bats tonight,” Evans said. “Even guys who didn’t get hits had good at-bats.”
The victory was the 100th career win for Evans as manager of the RiverDawgs, who play again Wednesday at Henderson.
“It means I’ve had good players, but it’s also a nice milestone to reach,” he said. “We’re going to keep going. Let’s try to get 100 more.”
MUHLENBERG CO. 000 010 100 — 2 4 1
OWENSBORO 102 010 00x — 4 9 1
WP-Stuteville. LP-Rose. 2B-Clark, Coumoulos, Hagan, Hill, Jeffers (O), Lucido (M).
