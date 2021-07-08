Trailing by three runs, the Owensboro RiverDawgs erupted for nine runs in the ninth inning to rally for an 11-5 victory over the Henderson Flash in an Ohio Valley League baseball game Wednesday night in Henderson.
Cole Gober went 2-for-5 with five runs batted in, including two home runs in the decisive ninth inning, to lead the late-surging Owensboro offense.
Ben Clark added two hits and two runs for the RiverDawgs (13-15), while Hayden Hirschvogel recorded two RBIs. Sam Pinkert clubbed a solo home run, as well.
Brandon Daniels went 2-for-5 with three RBIs to pace the Flash (18-10).
Both teams play again Thursday at Chautauqua Park at 6:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 001 100 009 — 11 8 5
HENDERSON 002 300 000 — 5 7 5
WP-Cernahaus. LP-Burns. 2B-Campbell (H). HR-Gober 2, Pinkert (O).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 14, BOONVILLE (IND.) 1Apollo High School products Harrison Bowman and Dan St. Clair drove in four runs apiece to lead the Post 9 Bombers to a 14-1 win in five innings against Boonville on Wednesday evening in Boonville, Indiana.
St. Clair clubbed a pair of home runs for the Bombers (20-4), while Bowman added a double and scored twice.
Derek Hall drove in two runs for Post 9, while Brandon Davis, Conner Hallmark and Ethan Gibson scored two runs apiece.
Eight different players recorded hits for the Bombers.
OWENSBORO 004 28 — 14 9 0
BOONVILLE 000 10 — 1 2 0
WP-Proctor. 2B-Bowman (O), Farmer (B). HR-St. Clair 2 (O).
