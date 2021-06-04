OVL team returns four former players, adds local talent
Following a 2020 campaign that was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owensboro RiverDawgs are ready to get back to Ohio Valley League competition — and they’ll do so with some familiar faces on the roster.
The RiverDawgs, sponsored this year by Watson Foreman Holtrey, return three players from their 2019 OVL quarterfinals playoff team; one from the 2018 OVL championship team; and a number of former area high school standouts.
“I think the team’s ready,” said RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans, whose squad opens the season Friday night at Dubois County. “They’re ready to play. It’ll be fun up there at League Stadium. There hasn’t been a game in the OVL for two years, so there’s no telling how many people will show up.
“Our guys have been here since Tuesday, and they’ve been working out. Most of them have been practicing at their colleges, then they play 55 games in the spring. This is more about them getting a rhythm and getting back into it.”
Second baseman Kyle Hogwood, third baseman Bailey Falkenstein and closing pitcher Drake Hamil return after earning acclaim as all-league selections two years ago, and outfielder PJ Barry is back after helping the RiverDawgs win the league three seasons ago.
Also joining the team for 2021 will be a trio of former 3rd Region pitchers in Owensboro’s Nick Belcher and Breckinridge County’s Brock Lucas and Preston Cottrell.
Belcher and Cottrell play collegiately at Southern Indiana, while Lucas is at the University of Tennessee.
Rounding out the local talent will be former OHS middle infielder Tucker Hagan and former Daviess County outfielder Cameron Nichols, along with current Owensboro Catholic standout Hunter Small once the high school season is completed.
“We’re pretty heavy with local talent this year,” Evans said. “We always want to try to get as many local guys as we can, but it’s also a competitive league so we can’t just have local players only. We like the group that we brought in.”
The RiverDawgs’ home opener will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Henderson, followed by a Sunday home meeting against Muhlenberg County at 6 p.m. All home games are at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Tickets are $5 for adults, and kids 15 and under get in for free.
“You’re not going to find a better place to go for family entertainment,” Evans said.
“A dad, mom, two or three kids — they can come out and watch a game for $10. You can’t beat that.”
More information, including full rosters and schedules, is available on the OVL website at www.ohiovalleyleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.