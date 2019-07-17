RiverDawgs seek renewal

Before Tuesday night's game was canceled, the Owensboro RiverDawgs were set to play their 12th game in the previous 10 days.
Instead, the Ohio Valley League matchup was called off due to rainfall earlier in the day -- giving the RiverDawgs a much-needed reprieve as they prepare for the season-closing stretch ahead.
"I think the day off will actually really help us," said manager Vic Evans Jr. "We're hoping to recharge some batteries, get refreshed, and come out these last seven games ready to accomplish what we want to accomplish.
"As much as I hate rainouts, this one came at an opportune time for us."
Of course, for the RiverDawgs, their aspirations include another league championship.
Owensboro (21-11), sitting atop the OVL East Division standings, currently leads Henderson by two games. With the playoffs set to begin July 26, the RiverDawgs know now is the most crucial time of the season.
"Now, it comes down to taking care of business each time out," Evans said. "We want to try to collect as many wins as we can and make it tough for someone to chase us down.
"It's important to win the division. It's a big deal. It gives you homefield advantage in the playoffs."
The RiverDawgs have struggled at times during the last week -- going 6-4 in their last 10 games -- but Evans chalked it up to tired legs. He doesn't expect that to play a factor moving forward, however.
"We told them the start we had and the way we've been playing gave us the ability to throw some clunkers in there," Evans said. "Now, you're in the stretch drive, and it comes down to being mentally tough, taking care of yourself at night, making sure you get plenty of sleep -- that way, when 7 o'clock rolls around, we're ready to go with a little bit of energy and a little bit of focus."
The remainder of the 2019 campaign will see the RiverDawgs square off at Muhlenberg County twice, at Franklin, at Hoptown, at Dubois County and at Henderson before Owensboro closes out the year July 24 at home against Paducah.
Even with the tough stretch ahead, Evans knows his players are up for the challenge.
"I think they'll come and they'll be ready to go," he said. "They know no matter what your record is, if you don't bring it in this league, you can get beat by anybody.
"We're hoping we can get back to putting a little pressure on teams on the bases, and it's the same thing with pitching -- just getting your legs underneath you will help. Other than that, I think it's about gaining a renewed focus.
"It's about getting back to what we do well: Swing the bats well, run the bases really aggressively and play really good defense. That's what we're looking to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.