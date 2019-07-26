RiverDawgs to open league playoffs at home

The Owensboro RiverDawgs will look to capture their second straight championship when the Ohio Valley League playoffs begin Friday.
The RiverDawgs (23-14) finished as the No. 2 in the East Division and will host third-seeded Dubois County (20-18) in the first game of a best-of-three series at Chautauqua Park's Independence Field at 7 p.m.
The second game will be Saturday in Huntingburg, Indiana, with the third game back in Owensboro on Sunday, if necessary.
The season series was split this year, with both each team winning two games apiece. The fifth game was tied 5-5 when it was rained out.
"We won two games at home and lost two games over there," RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr. said. "I think it's two pretty evenly-matched teams.
"The big key in a best two-out-of-three series is that first game. If you can win game one, you put a lot of pressure on the other team."
Following a summer of inconsistent weather, which forced the RiverDawgs to play 16 games in 14 days down the stretch, Evans said his team is finally healthy and ready to move into the postseason.
"I think we're really ready," he said. "We got off to a great start this year and then had a lot of rainouts, so we had to play a ton of games in a short amount of time.
"Here lately, though, we've had a chance to get our guys some rest. We've been able to get our legs underneath us. We've got everybody back healthy now, and all of our pitchers are fresh. I think we're in a good spot right now."
Still, Evans knows it won't be an easy road ahead.
"I think they're really solid," he said of Dubois County, which is led by first baseman Chase Hug (.364 average, 30 RBIs, 22 runs, six home runs). "They swing it pretty well, top to bottom. For us, the big thing is command the zone and get ahead in the count early. When we struggle, we stay behind the count. They hit the fastball really well, so if you're behind and having to throw fastballs, then you're in trouble.
"Hug is an All-OVL player. He's a big bat. We've got to find a way to keep him under control."
On the flip side, the RiverDawgs finished the year with five players named to the All-OVL squad: Designated hitter Ian Ellis (.323 average, 33 RBIs, 39 runs, team-high seven home runs); infielders Bailey Falkenstein (.393, 32 RBIs, 26 runs) and Kyle Hogwood (.291, team-high 43 runs, 33 RBIs); catcher Kirk Liebert (.319, 33 RBIs, 39 runs, 39 walks drawn); and closer Drake Hamil (3-0, eight saves, 0.00 ERA).
In addition to their all-league selections, the RiverDawgs will also recognize OVL statistical leaders Bo Robison (tied for pitching wins with a 6-0 record) and Hamil (tied for saves).
"It's well-deserved," Evans said. "They all had great seasons. These are guys that we've leaned on throughout the season, so we're really excited for them."
But then, Evans noted, it's time to play ball against a quality opponent.
"All the games throughout the year have been close in all four playoff matchups," he said. "It shows how even the league is. I think these first-round matchups are going to be tough."
