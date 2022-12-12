The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team is gearing up for its biggest challenge to date.
The Panthers, despite opening the 2022-23 regular season with seven consecutive road games, are sitting at 6-3 overall and 3-0 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action following wins Thursday and Saturday at the Sportscenter.
KWC topped Ursuline 66-55 and followed it up with a 67-65 victory over Cedarville, but even with the victories, the Panthers’ coaching staff sees areas that need improvement.
“I think we’re a little bit behind where we need to be,” co-head coach Nicole Nieman said after Saturday’s win, in which Tahlia Walton scored the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds left after Cedarville overcame a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. “I feel like we were going in the right direction on the road, but the last week and a half has been a little bit of a struggle for us.
“We just have to allow our effort to stay consistent regardless of maybe some of the things we’ve been facing, whether it be just not shooting the ball well or turnovers or being tired or whatever it is, just knowing that we can fight through that.”
Currently, KWC ranks third out of 13 teams in the G-MAC in scoring (72.4 ppg) and field-goal percentage (45.9%), although the Panthers are sitting in the middle of the pack in 3-point accuracy (32.5%) and last in free-throw shooting (64.6%).
Defensively, Wesleyan is seventh in overall defense (70.1 ppg), 12th in defensive field-goal percentage (46.2%) and last in defensive 3-point shooting (38.3%).
Where the Panthers make up the difference, however, is by hustling and sharing the ball.
They’re third in the league in steals (9.3 spg) and second in assists (16.6 apg).
On Saturday, KWC racked up 21 assists on 25 made baskets.
“Our players do a great job, they do,” Nieman said of her team’s unselfishness. “They really enjoy playing with each other, they love playing for each other. We never have any issues sharing the ball. It’s great to have those kind of assist numbers come through, because sometimes when you drive, you don’t always get those assists and see that shared play.
“That’s a credit to them. They’ve always been that way, and they definitely do enjoy sharing the ball and playing with each other.”
Now, Nieman added, they’ll have to take a step forward with road matchups against Malone (6-3, 3-1) and Ashland (10-0, 4-0) looming later this week.
“Next week is going to be the toughest week we’ve had so far this season,” she said. “We have two really, really tough ballgames ahead of us on the road.
“Malone is really good. They play hard, they play intense, they don’t back down from anything. Ashland is probably top five in the country right now. They play hard, they play deep, they have a lot of really good basketball players up there.”
And Wesleyan is ready for the challenge.
“It’s an exciting time,” Nieman said. “We get to measure ourselves before Christmas to see where we’re at and what we’re capable of, heading into our Christmas break.”
