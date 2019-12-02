It's here. The juice is back. The 2019-20 high school basketball season in the 3rd Region begins tonight, and this is a good time to remember that this is a marathon, not a sprint -- what we see early on may not be indicative of what we'll see when it matters most in the postseason.
Nonetheless, it's a glorious time of year. Every team worth their salt firmly believes that they'll be better than they were last season, and there are many who believe they are district and, perhaps, regional title contenders.
After all, every team is 0-0 from the get-go, right?
All of this will begin to change starting tonight, of course, and the big question to start the year is this: Can anyone unseat defending boys' 3rd Region champion Owensboro and defending girls' 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic?
Make no mistake, the road to the state tournament runs through the Red Devils and the Lady Aces -- proud, tradition-rich programs who know how to win the big game. They will not abdicate their respective thrones without a real battle.
Last season, the OHS boys finished 23-8 and returned to the Sweet 16 for the first time since their championship season of 2015 -- holding off a talented Breckinridge County team 63-57 in the regional title game at the Sportscenter, before dropping a 58-50 decision to Ashland Blazer in the state tournament.
Rod Drake and Co. want to return to Rupp Arena and take care of unfinished business, of course, but a serious test will come within their own district (9th) in the form of Owensboro Catholic. The Aces will be trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since Tim Riley's first season as coach in 2015-16, and for just the second time in program history.
Yes, the football-playing members of the Red Devils' squad are just now reporting for hoops duty, and, yes, it will take time for them to acclimate themselves to the hardwood. But, lest we forget, there's one thing OHS has plenty of at this juncture -- time.
Should rebuilding Apollo and Daviess County be counted out? Anyone even vaguely familiar with the 9th District knows the answer to this -- absolutely not. The Eagles and Panthers will likely be a lot more competitive than most people believe going in.
Beyond the 9th District, a fierce battle for supremacy is expected in the 10th, where defending champion Muhlenberg County is expected to be severely challenged by both Ohio County and McLean County. More than a few insiders are calling this the most balanced 10th District ever.
In the 11th, defending champion Breckinridge County remains the team to beat, and the same can be said for Grayson County in the 12th.
On the girls' side, Owensboro Catholic is coming off an absolute stellar season -- finishing 29-8, winning the All 'A' Classic small-school state championship, capturing 9th District and 3rd Region titles, and advancing to the semifinals of the KHSAA state tournament.
It's true, the Lady Aces lost a trio of highly productive players to graduation -- Mackenzie Keelin, Sarah Beth Clemens and Madelyn Lyon -- but anyone who knows veteran coach Michael Robertson understands that his mode of operation is not to sit back and accept that a rebuilding season is inevitable. He prefers to be proactive and attempt to reload.
Besides, the cupboard is far from bare when you can build around someone like Murray State signee Hannah McKay, last season's All 'A' Classic MVP, and the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year. Her inner fire and confidence has fueled this program in countless ways.
This stated, Catholic figures to get a major challenge from a hungry, talented and an uncommonly deep team from its own district -- Apollo.
The ever-improving E-Gals are looking to forge their way back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997, and they've got the tools to get it done. Moreover, the addition of point guard Amaya Curry, a sophomore transfer from Owensboro, will only serve to fortify the roster.
The 10th District, meanwhile, is also uncommonly strong and balanced on the girls' side, where Muhlenberg County will attempt to defend it's 2019 title. Both Ohio County and McLean County are almost certain to mount strong challenges.
In the 11th District, defending champion Breckinridge County remains the team to beat, while the 12th District appears to be virtually wide open, with defending champ Edmonson County, upstart Whitesville Trinity and traditional power Grayson County all having a shot at the crown.
So, the time has come to toss the ball up and tip things off for the 2019-20 high school basketball season.
Get out and see these kids play -- they're worth it.
