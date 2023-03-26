ROBERTS FEATURE

Hancock County’s Lily Roberts warms up before practice Wednesday at Vastwood Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Hancock County pitcher Lily Roberts has picked up right where she left off.

As a sophomore last season, Roberts set a new program record with 312 strikeouts — and it didn’t take long for her to add to the record books in 2022-23. In Hancock County’s season-opening 6-2 win over Apollo, the junior hurler struck out 18 batters to tie another school record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.