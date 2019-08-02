Owensboro's Andy Roberts finished at 5-under par to tie for 28th following the third round of play in the 100th Kentucky Open on Thursday at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Roberts, who won the Kentucky Open in 2010, shot 72-71-68 -- 211 and finished in a tie with Tom Campbell (75-68-68 -- 211), a former three-time Owensboro Men's City Open champion who now resides in Taylorsville.
Daviess County High School's Daniel Love shot 2-over and tied for 57th (73-69-76 -- 218), while Owensboro Catholic High School's Jakob Wellman tied for 77th at 6-over (73-73-76 -- 222).
Lewisport's Kevin Waldie tied for 50th after finishing at even-par (74-71-71 -- 216).
Central City's Connor Coombs shot 4-over and tied for 66th (70-68-82 -- 220).
Danville's J.B. Williams sank a birdie on the second playoff hole to oust Lexington's Evan Davis. Both finished at 19-under.
