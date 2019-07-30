Former champion Andy Roberts headlines a group of players with area ties who will compete in the 100th Kentucky Open golf tournament, a 54-hole stroke play event that runs Tuesday through Thursday at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
"I just want to try to play well," Roberts said. "I played a practice round (Monday) and the tough here is very thick this week, so everyone will want to stay out of that. But the golf course is in outstanding condition and I'm ready to play.
"I feel like I'm playing pretty good -- I'm pretty close to where I need to be. It's a long, tough tournament and you just have to play it a shot at a time and try to put yourself into contention on the final day."
Roberts, the 2010 champion, will be in a special pairing with former champions Chris Osborne (1995) and Ralph Landrum (1987) that will tee off at 11:45 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday.
Another trio of former champs -- Kent Bulle (2015), Keith Orr (2001, 2012) and Matthew Savage (2006, 2009) will tee off at 11:55 a.m.
"We share a common bond," Roberts said the grouping of past champions. "We all know how difficult it is to win this tournament. It's always humbling to think back and say, 'How did I win this thing?'"
Also in the field are Daviess County High School star Daniel Love (8:10 a.m.), Owensboro Catholic High School standout Jakob Wellman (1:25 p.m.), Central City's Connor Coombs (12:45 p.m.), Lewisport's Kevin Waldie (1:05 p.m.), and three-time Owensboro Men's City champion Tom Campbell (12:15 p.m.), who now resides in Taylorsville.
There are 156 professionals and amateurs competing in this week's event, which will feature a 36-hole cut to narrow the field to the top 70 and ties for Thursday's final round. Ninety-one amateurs and 75 pros comprise this year's field after qualifying via a previous exemption or advancing through one of the five local qualifiers held in July across the state, including Owensboro.
Defending champion Trey Shirley, who won the 2018 Kentucky Open at Big Spring Country Club-Harmony Landing Campus with a score of 198 (15-under par), will not be in the field as he has been playing on the PGA Tour's MacKenzie Tour in Canada this summer.
This year's field will compete for a first-prize of $10,000, provided his is a professional. The champion will join Kentucky golf immortality and have his name associated with past champions such as Byron Nelson, Gay Brewer, Larry Gilbert and Jodie Mudd.
