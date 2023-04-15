Josh Roberts mug

Josh Roberts has been hired as the coach of the Hancock County High School boys basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced Friday.

Roberts, who has coached boys and girls teams at all levels over the past 23 years, returns to the Hornets after guiding them to a 19-8 record and an 11th District championship in 2013-14. After that, he began coaching travel ball and has spent the last several years as a teacher and the girls coach at Hancock County Middle School.

