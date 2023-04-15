Josh Roberts has been hired as the coach of the Hancock County High School boys basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced Friday.
Roberts, who has coached boys and girls teams at all levels over the past 23 years, returns to the Hornets after guiding them to a 19-8 record and an 11th District championship in 2013-14. After that, he began coaching travel ball and has spent the last several years as a teacher and the girls coach at Hancock County Middle School.
“I know about teaching these kids and have relationships with them already, and they know me well,” said Roberts, whose 2013-14 Hornets were the only team in program history to go undefeated against district opponents. “I wanted to try to get back into it. I realize the program is going to be inexperienced — the crew that I’m going to have has no experience.
“It’s just one of those things where we realize it’s going to be a rebuilding phase. but I’d like to come in during this time and set a blueprint for working hard, enjoying playing the game and having fun as we try to improve and work on our skills to get better.”
Roberts takes over for former Hornets coach Mike Orr, who recently retired after five seasons. Hancock County will lose eight seniors from its 2022-23 squad, including its top six scorers.
Still, Roberts is excited to get the chance to help lay a new foundation for the program.
“I’ve got a pretty good blueprint that I feel I can put into place,” he said. “The years that I’ve coached, whether it’s younger kids or middle school or high school, I feel like it’s a pretty good recipe to put things in. Obviously, talent-wise and things like that, it’s going to be hard because of our lack of experience, and we’re limited in some of those areas, but it’s going to be a building process. There’s no quick fix for that sort of stuff.
“The main thing for our kids is to know they’re supported and we’re teaching them the right things and preparing them for the real world. That’s going to be the most important thing — I want them to have fun and enjoy it and work hard and get them prepared for the real world.”
Roberts, a self-described “players’ coach,” said he’ll customize the Hornets’ playing style to the team’s strengths, but a few things will be for certain.
“I’m going to be doing things that have worked,” he added. “My kids will be in shape. Defensively, we’ll run multiple things at times. At the high school level, you can dictate and do a little bit more defensively. We’re going to work hard, that’s something we can control.
“Offensively, we’ll do a motion offense and some things that will be catered to building their basketball IQ and improving their overall game.”
Roberts didn’t wait long to get to work, either.
“I’m real excited,” he said. “I got the word a couple days ago, and I’ve been talking to different coaches that I already know in the region. Some of the new coaches, I’ve already reached out to and talked to.
“I’ve still got to get my staff in place. I’ve reached out to people that I know, and I’m waiting to hear back from some. Once everything is in place, it’s just a matter of putting in the time to get better.”
Roberts is married to Lori (Shultz) Roberts, a Hancock County native, and they have two children at HCHS, junior Lily and freshman Jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.