Millie Roberts went 3-for-4 with two home runs to lead Daviess County to a season-opening 9-0 softball victory against Butler County on Tuesday night in Morgantown.
Jessie Daniels went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored for the Lady Panthers, Sophie Simone finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Kinsey Vergason went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Raylee Roby struck out 10 batters in the pitching win.
Kayley Payne went 2-for-4 with an RBI for DC, and Katie Mewes clubbed two doubles.
Butler County slipped to 1-3.
DAVIESS COUNTY 012 132 — 9 13 0
BUTLER COUNTY 000 000 — 0 2 2
WP-Roby. LP-Dockery. 2B-Mewes 2 (DC). HR-Roberts 2, Daniels (DC).
MONDAY APOLLO 12, UNION COUNTY 2
Will Strode went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while also striking out nine batters to lead the Eagles at home.
Sam Holder finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored, Aiden Wells went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Dayton Brown added two RBIs and two runs, and Nick Judd scored twice for Apollo (4-0).
The Braves (2-2) were limited to only three hits.
UNION COUNTY 000 020 — 2 3 1
APOLLO 030 144 — 12 13 0
WP-Strode. LP-Oleary. 2B-Holder 2, Schneider (A), Jones (U). 3B-Strode (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.