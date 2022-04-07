Lily Roberts pitched a perfect game to lead Hancock County to a 12-0 softball win over South Laurel on Tuesday at the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
She struck out eight batters in the five-inning victory, along with a 2-for-3 batting performance with two doubles and two RBIs.
Kyle Westerfield finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Hancock County (11-1), Layni Roberts was 3-for-4 with two runs, Ella House went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Baylee Estes and Ava Riggs both scored twice.
HANCOCK COUNTY 200 37 — 12 14 0
SOUTH LAUREL 000 00 — 0 0 1
WP-Li. Roberts. LP-Worley. 2B-Li. Roberts 2, House, Westerfield (H).
BASEBALL UNION GROVE (GA.) 9, OHIO COUNTY 1Matthew Smith went 2-for-3 and scored a run as the Eagles fell at the Panama City Beach Bash on Wednesday in Florida.
Jaylen Walker also went 2-for-3 for Ohio County (8-4).
UNION GROVE 214 011 — 9 11 1
OHIO COUNTY 100 000 — 1 4 0
WP-Webster. LP-Smith. 2B-Elam (U).
