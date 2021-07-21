Owensboro’s Andy Roberts and Central City’s Scott Ray will play for a pair of state championships Wednesday.
Roberts won the first six holes of the Kentucky Golf Association’s State Match Play Championship open division semifinals Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club, eventually claiming a 6&4 victory over George Chandler.
Roberts will square off against Paducah’s Joshua Rhodes in match play Wednesday, starting at 8:10 a.m.
Ray, meanwhile, claimed a 6&4 win over Bowling Green’s PJ McDougal in the semifinals of the senior division bracket. He’ll take on Albany’s David Horning Wednesday at 8 a.m.
