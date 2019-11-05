For the third time in his career, Owensboro native Andy Roberts has been named the top amateur golfer in the state of Kentucky.
Roberts, for the consistently strong campaign he put forth throughout the year, earned the Kentucky Golf Association's John Owens Player of the Year award, the KGA announced Monday.
"It's a very good honor," said Roberts, a former Daviess County High School and Brescia University star who has pieced together a prolific amateur career. "It's very, very difficult to win because it's a points system -- you have to earn it, it's not a popularity contest. You have to go out and play well and get a lot of points."
For Roberts, who also won the award in 2010 and 2016, this year's honor relied on his final putt of the summer.
"I had a 25-footer and if I made it, then I was player of the year," he recalled. "It literally came down to that.
"When you're that close, it's like a tournament within a tournament. I knew I had to beat Nick (Johnston). If we tied, then he wins player of the year. It just so happened that we got paired together that final day.
"With six holes to go, it was back and forth. We're right there beside each other. The last hole, I make a really good shot out of a fairway bunker and hit a 25-footer to win."
Roberts' recognition comes after a year of steady play, which saw him finish as a joint champion in the Amateur Series event at Bowling Green Country Club. He also competed in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Oregon, finished third in the Kentucky Amateur at Country Club of Paducah and was the runner-up in the Kentucky Mid-Amateur at University Club of Kentucky.
"It was a good summer," Roberts said. "You always wanna win. It's cool to be that close all the time, but you also want to come out on top. People just played really good golf.
"I played, probably, one of my consistent summers. That's hard to do, to get in all of those final groups."
Now, Roberts just wants to keep the momentum going.
"The one thing left on my bucket list is to get into contention at the U.S. Mid-Amateur," he said. "This year, I missed it by one shot. I've been really close to getting in. That would be the biggest thing, and to play in some bigger events here and there, and try to get into some USGA events."
In other KGA recognition, Central City's Scott Ray was named the Tom Musselman Award winner for players aged 50-59.
Ray's year was highlighted by his first-place finish in the Kentucky Senior Amateur at Bellefonte Country Club. He was also the runner-up in the KGA Senior Team Championship at Winchester Country Club, the KGA Amateur Series Championship and the KGA Team Championship's Senior Division.
For his season, Ray won the award by nearly 500 points.
"Winning the Kentucky Senior Amateur for the second time in three years against an excellent field will stand out to me most about the year," Ray said. "The goal for me is to always improve each season, but winning the Kentucky Senior Team Championship with Buddy Bryant would be great since we have finished in second place the last two years."
Roberts, Ray and four other KGA award winners will be recognized at the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 14 at Louisville's Big Spring Country Club.
