Andy Roberts posted rounds of 66-62 for an 36-hole total of 128 to win the annual Gold Rush golf tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at Windridge Country Club.
Cameron Carrico (66-67--133) and Larry Maxwell (69-68--137) rounded out the top three.
The second flight top three included Tid Griffin (75-73--148), Jared Hatfield (75-73--148) and Kelly Taylor (76-73--149).
Leif Neathery won the third flight championship (79-73--152), and was followed by Bill Rogers (80-73--153) and Jeff Sigler (80-76--156).
Jacob Bosley won the fourth flight (88-73--161), with Sonny Day second (86-82--168) and Larry Klee third (87-86--173).
The fifth flight was won by Joe Connor (95-89), followed by Jonathon Whittaker (97-88--185) and Larry Clark (95-90--185).
In the Senior division, the top three in the first flight were Kenny Malone (80-77--157), Bruce Elliot (78-79--157) and Pat Lilly. In the second flight, Mike Meir prevailed (81-81--168), followed by Phil Durham (87-83--170), Robin Roberts (94-83--177) and Ray James (92-85--177).
In the Super Senior division, Taylor Cox earned the title (77-73--150), and was followed by Tom Millay (74-79--153), Barry Jewell (79-81--160), J R McLimore (78-82--160) and Bill Hite (81-79--160).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.